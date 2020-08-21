Bent Water Brewing Names Wendy Fasciano Chief Financial Officer

LYNN, Mass. — Bent Water Brewing Co. has announced that Wendy Fasciano has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Fasciano originally joined Bent Water more than three years ago as an accountant, focused on accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Since then, Bent Water has grown significantly, producing more beer and expanding distribution into new states, requiring a dedicated employee to oversee the company’s full financial operations.

“Over the past three years, Wendy has become a true leader in the company,” said Aaron Reames, co-owner and president, Bent Water Brewing. “She brings perspective and judgment that is respected by the whole team, and is an integral part of our future success. A dedicated CFO position is an important milestone for Bent Water, given our growth and sheer number of transactions. As CFO, Wendy will take a leadership position in owning our cash flow, budgets, and other critical financial roles.”

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on diverse, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by a group of Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida, and features rotating taproom exclusives. For more information, please visit http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/.