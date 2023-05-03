Bent Water Brewing Announces Year-Round Availability of its West Coast-Style Pale Ale, The Shaka

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced that its popular West Coast-style pale ale, The Shaka, will now be available on a year-round basis.

Originally released in November 2022, The Shaka quickly became a fan favorite, earning rave reviews wherever introduced and leading the brewery to consider increased production soon after its debut.

“The Shaka exceeded our expectations very early,” explained Aaron Reames, Co-founder and President, Bent Water Brewing. “We knew we had created a flavor profile that would stand out in the market, but its reception has blown us away. It quickly became one of our most popular offerings and we’ve received extremely positive feedback from customers everywhere it’s appeared, throughout our distribution states and both on draft and in cans.”

The 5.3% ABV west coast-style pale ale contains big flavors of pink grapefruit, orange, and pine, synonymous with classic west coast versions of the style, along with a touch of malty caramel to balance the beer’s drinking experience.

“We’ve noticed a resurgence in consumer demand for west coast styles over the past couple years, both locally and nationally,” added Reames, while discussing the decision to increase availability of The Shaka. “A number of breweries in our region have experimented with a one-off west coast-style pale, but we haven’t noticed consistency on that front, so offering The Shaka year-round felt like a nice opportunity to give a lot of consumers what they’re gravitating toward.”

Given the beer’s early popularity, Bent Water also has plans to put The Shaka in front of more people as warm weather approaches in many parts of the country.

“We’ve heard from many customers that they’ve been enjoying The Shaka after spending the day outside, whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or running – and we’ve noticed the same behavior with our employees,” continued Reames. “We feel like there’s opportunity to lean into that active outdoor lifestyle association, so this summer we’ll be highlighting The Shaka through our partnerships with the New England Mountain Bike Association (NEMBA) and the YMCA of Metro North, as well as at upcoming activations at golf tournaments, with surfing groups, and at beachside events.”

The Shaka is now available year-round in 16oz. can four-packs and on draft throughout Bent Water’s distribution states, as well as in its taproom in its hometown of Lynn, MA.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

