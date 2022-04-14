Benny Boy Brewing Opens in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California – Benny Boy Brewing, the first combined brewery and cidery in Los Angeles, has newly opened in the city’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood, minutes from downtown. Anchored by a spacious outdoor beer and cider garden, Benny Boy Brewing transports guests to the great urban outdoors for a fresh, open-air craft beverage experience.

Husband-wife duo Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter spent more than five years researching centuries-old brewing and fermentation techniques throughout Europe in preparation for the launch of Benny Boy Brewing, along with Farber’s 12+ years honing his craft as a brewer.

By tapping into Old World methods, adapted for modern-day equipment, Benny Boy Brewing produces clean, dry ciders and classic, European-inspired beers with a California twist. In place of additives, Benny Boy Brewing only brews with unprocessed whole flower hops and uses time and gravity to clear its beers for a pure, naturally carbonated product.

“We’ve always dreamed of opening our own brewery where we produce both beer and cider through methods that respect quality over production speed. Our approach to brewing and cidermaking is to let nature do the work without filtering or forced carbonation,” said Ben Farber, co-founder, Benny Boy Brewing. “We’re also serving beer straight from the tanks in our tasting room. It’s freshness at its finest.”

Flagship beers include the Backyard Basil, 5.0% ABV Saison brewed with fresh basil, Belgian yeast; Midnight Swim, 8.0% ABV Belgian Dark Strong Ale with creamy head, chocolate malts, noble hops; Other Lover, 5.0% ABV Dry Table Beer with pilsner malt; and Desert Champagne, 4.6% ABV Gose (Kettle Sour) brewed with fresh prickly pear, sage, desert salt. The flagship Dry Cider, 7.8% ABV Single Variety Newton Pippin, is made with 100 percent raw apple juice straight from the orchard. Natural wines are available on tap as part of a partnership with Pali Wine Co. In addition, Benny Boy Brewing is collaborating with Downtown Los Angeles’ The Spirit Guild to produce pommeau, a 17% ABV French aperitif made with apple brandy and premium apple juice, blended and barrel aged to perfection over three years.

Inside the 3,200-square-foot brewery and tank bar, a restored 1920s bow truss ceiling highlights the volume of the space. A 55-foot bar topped with reclaimed wood acts as a centerpiece against a wall of tanks with direct taps for serving, providing a tank-to-tap experience, while a mural of hops by local street artist Shandu One pays homage to the art of brewing. In the 1,200-square-foot cider house, a focal point is a barrel-aging wall and a giant apple tree installation with red globe lights hung from rafter branches. Roll-up glass doors in both the brewery and cider house bring in natural light and create a convivial indoor/outdoor environment. Connecting the two buildings is a landscaped, urban backyard beer and cider garden, a dynamic outdoor space complete with firepits, cozy seating and pop-up food vendors.

“For us, some of our greatest memories have been made in the beer garden and outside around a campfire with friends and a pint hand,” said Chelsey Rosetter, co-founder, Benny Boy Brewing. “We wanted to create an outdoor space that friends, old and new, and the community can share together. After all, it’s as much about the experience you’re having while enjoying a craft beverage as it is about what’s in your glass.”

Benny Boy Brewing is located at 1821 Daly Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 4-10 p.m., Thursdays 4-11 p.m., Fridays 3 p.m.-midnight, Saturdays 11 a.m.-midnight and Sundays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Mondays-Tuesdays closed).

About Benny Boy Brewing

https://bennyboybrewing.com/