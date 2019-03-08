Bend Brewing Releases Ching Ching Sour Ale, Devil’s Cabbage Dank IPA

BEND, Ore. — Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce the long anticipated release of our famous Ching Ching Sour Ale in 16 oz. cans. Releasing simultaneously will be Devil’s Cabbage Dank IPA as the first release in our newly developed High Desert Hop Series. Both beers will be available through our distribution partners, Running Man Distributing and Bigfoot Beverages.

Ching Ching starts with a base of German pilsner and wheat malt and is kettle soured using BBC’s house Lactobacillus culture. Organic Hibiscus flowers are adding in the whirlpool staining the beer a striking pink hue and contributing floral aromatics before a final addition of pomegranate in the fermenter. Wonderfully tart and effervescent, Ching Ching goes equally well with a day at the beach or a 5 course meal. Ching Ching Sour Ale has garnered numerous awards over the years at GABF and World Beer Cup and is recognized as one of the pioneering beers to utilize the kettle souring technique and help define American Sour Ales.

Devil’s Cabbage Dank IPA first debuted in summer 2018 as one of the first beers to come out of BBC’s Northeast Bend production facility. An instant hit with our regulars we decided to bring Devil’s Cabbage back as the first release in our new quarterly High Desert Hop Series. Oregon grown Columbus hops along with Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo produce a pronounced “dank” aroma. Brilliantly bright golden colored with clean bitterness, Devil’s Cabbage is the quintessential modern Northwest IPA.

To celebrate this double release, Bend Brewing Company will be hosting a number of events around the state throughout the month of March. It all kicks off with a can release party at our original Brooks Street pub in downtown Bend on Friday March 8, 2019 featuring live music from 6-8:30 p.m. The party continues Wednesday, March 13 at Eugene’s Bier Stein with a BBC Hops vs Sours tap takeover. On Wednesday March 20, BBC invades NE Portland’s Saraveza for another Hops vs Sours event. Friday, March 22 BBC will be at Belmont Station sampling the new cans before finishing the month off back in Bend at The Brown Owl for our final Hops vs. Sours event on Saturday March 30.