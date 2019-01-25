Bend Brewing Company to Release Trade War Export Stout

BEND, Ore.—Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce our first 16 oz can release of 2019, Trade War Export Stout. Trade War Export Stout is a 7.5 percent ABV foreign style stout brewed with a blend of Golden Promise and Canadian two-row, six different specialty malts and flaked barley.

On Friday, Jan. 25, 16 oz. cans will be released at our downtown Bend brewpub with a special release party featuring three special Trade War variants (Coconut, Cherry Chocolate and Cardamom Vanilla) created for the party and paired with cookies from Too Sweet Cakes. Each Trade War Export Stout pint purchase comes with a free honey vanilla chocolate cookie. The party runs from 4-9 p.m. with live music from Toast and Jam kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Trade War Export Stout cans will be available through our distributor partners, Running Man Distributors and Bigfoot Beverage.

Trade War Export Stout is the first of many BBC beers coming to cans for the first time in 2019. In March, our groundbreaking pomegranate and hibiscus sour ale, Ching Ching, will join Tropic Pines IPA in our year round can lineup. March will also see the can debut of Devil’s Cabbage Dank IPA as the first release in our High Desert Hop Series.