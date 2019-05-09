Bend Brewing Company to Release Razztafari Sour Ale in 16 Oz. Cans

BEND, Ore. — Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Razztafari Sour Ale in 16 oz. cans as the latest release in the brewery’s Sour Collection.

Razztafari begins as a traditional Berliner-weisse that is kettle soured with BBC’s unique house lactobacillus culture. Lemon zest is added in the whirlpool before massive amounts of raspberry puree are added to the fermenter.

The resulting beer pours bright red with the aroma of raspberry pie filling and notes of lemon. Sweet, tart and refreshing at the same time, Razztafari is the perfect complement to a lazy summer day. Available now in Oregon through Bigfoot Beverages and Running Man Distribution and in Colorado from Colorado Craft Distributors.

Coinciding with the release of Razztafari, Bend Brewing will be hosting its 2nd Annual Sour Fest on Saturday May 18, 2019 from noon to 7 p.m.

Sour Fest tasting packages start at $12 for a souvenir stemmed glass and 2 tokens or $23 for a souvenir stemmed glass and 6 tokens. Tokens are good for a 6 oz. pour or a full pour for two tokens. Participating breweries and beers were hand selected by the Bend Brewing Company team and feature some of the Northwest’s most renowned sour beer producers.

Full list of participating breweries includes: Bend Brewing Company, Block 15, Boneyard, Breakside, Buoy, Coldfire, Culmination, Crux, Deschutes, Ecliptic, Ex Novo, Immersion, Little Beast, Logsdon, Mazama, Oakshire, Silver Moon, 10 Barrel, Urban Family, Von Ebert, Wild Ride and Zoiglhaus.