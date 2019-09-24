Bend Brewing Company Releases Fresh Trop Fresh Hop IPA in 16 oz. Cans

BEND, Ore. — Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce their first fresh hop can release of the season with Fresh Trop Fresh Hop IPA in 16 oz. cans.

Fresh Trop is the annual fresh hop take on BBC’s flagship Tropic Pines IPA. 2 versions will be released, both featuring over 12 pounds per barrel of fresh hops from BC Farms in Woodburn, OR. The first version, out now, features fresh Simcoe hops while the second version, available October 1, features fresh Mosaic hops. Look for the canning date and hop variety printed on the bottom of the cans. Fresh Trop (Simcoe) is available now at our downtown Bend brewpub and will see distribution in Oregon through Bigfoot Beverages and Running Man Distribution next week.

Bend Brewing Company is also excited to announce details for its 3rd Annual Fresh Hops on the Pond event to be held Saturday October 5th from noon to 7pm at our downtown Bend brewpub. Fresh Hops on the Pond tasting packages start at $12 for a souvenir glass and 2 tokens. Additional tokens are $3. Tokens are good for a 6 oz pour or a full pour for 2 tokens. Participating breweries and beers were hand selected by the Bend Brewing Company team and feature some of the Northwest’s most renowned fresh hop producers. Full list of participating breweries includes: