Bell’s Brewery to Celebrate Historic Event With 5 Great Lakes Breweries

COMSTOCK, Mich.— Bell’s Brewery announces the return of their 32nd annual Eccentric Day on December 1st, featuring all new elements to this fan-favorite “Bell’s Holiday.” Hosted at the brewery’s Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo, the all-day celebration will showcase five new collaboration beers featuring local and regional breweries, live music, a costume contest, and an abundance of food & drinks.

Originating as the coworker holiday party over three decades ago, Eccentric Day has evolved into what is now a highly anticipated event in Southwest Michigan each year. “At its core, Eccentric Day has always been about celebrating with each other, with our community, and enjoying all that makes the craft beer community truly extraordinary,” said Carrie Yunker, Executive Vice President of Bell’s. “As we discussed plans for this year’s event, collectively, we recognized an opportunity to bring Eccentric Day back to its’ roots while at the same time bringing a renewed sense of energy to the celebration and all that it’s meant to be.”

Featuring a long history of annual Eccentric Ale releases, specialty brews are a hallmark of the event. “Guest brewers have always been an integral part of Eccentric Day, but with five collaborating breweries this year, we’re doubling down and ensuring that the beer is the star of the show,” said Bell’s Brewmaster, Andy Farrell. In partnership with3 Floyds Brewing,Upper Hand Brewery,Brewery Vivant alongsideBroad Leaf Brewery & Spirits,One Well Brewing, andWax Wings Brewing Co, Eccentric Day will mark the release of five beers on draft, with two available in package.

The five collaboration beers that will be available are:

3 Floyds Brewing’s Ale – 7.0%, available on draft and in 6-pk 12oz bottles at Bell’s General Store

– 7.0%, available on draft and in 6-pk 12oz bottles at Bell’s General Store Brewery Vivant & Broad Leaf’s Pineapple Kiwi Saison – 5% ABV, available on draft

– 5% ABV, available on draft One Well Brewing’s Blueberry Thai Basil Porter – 6.66% ABV, available on draft

– 6.66% ABV, available on draft Wax Wings Brewing Co.’s New England Double IPA – 10% ABV, available on draft

– 10% ABV, available on draft Upper Hand Brewery’s Barrel Aged Sour – 12.7% ABV, available on draft and in 750ml bottles at Bell’s General Store

“Inviting these incredibly talented brewers in to collaborate on recipes, share a brew day together, and ultimately create something that our communities love is one of the greatest parts of Eccentric Day every year. Being able to do that with these partners from our regional brewing community this year is incredibly exciting for us all,” said Farrell.

In addition to partnering with the guest breweries on collaboration beers, Bell’s is furthering support within the community by donating $15,000 towards community-based nonprofit organizations. The donation will be a combination of supporting nonprofit organizations of the guest breweries’ choice, as well as a $5000 donation to Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo to provide winter apparel for children in need. “Eccentric Day has grown each year as a direct result of support from our local community. It’s always been important to us to give back to the community, so expanding that support to organizations of our collaborating breweries’ choosing only made sense,” said Carrie Yunker. “We’re looking forward to working together to select organizations doing impactful and important work in our communities.”

Eccentric Day attendees must be 21 or older and must have a valid ID to enter. Admission is free.Attendees are invited to come in costume, as Bell’s will be hosting a costume contest on site, offering prizes such as a behind the scenes tour of Bell’s Comstock facility, alongside a beer paired dinner by Bell’s Executive Chef Kristofer McDonough. The event will also feature live entertainment by returning actAndrew Rathbun Jazz Band, Run 4 Cover, and Kalamazoo DJ.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, thanks to its iconic brands such as Two Hearted IPA, Oberon Ale and Hopslam Ale. Bell’s believes that business – and beer – can be powerful tools to renew our trust not only in each other, but the world around us. Bell’s ‘Inspired Brewing’ philosophy represents our collective responsibility to create meaningful change by resourcing responsibly as stewards of our environment, by re-igniting and celebrating our distinct senses of creativity, and by re-energizing the common belief we can come together to make good on the promise of a more prosperous future for all.

Bell’s distributes its best-in-class beer nationwide, in addition to Puerto Rico. It currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock, Michigan brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

For More Information:

https://bellsbeer.com/