Belching Beaver Release IPA Mixed Pack and Announce Collaboration with Deftones

San Diego, CA – Belching Beaver Brewery released its first IPA mixed pack, they’ve dubbed, “DAM GOOD IPA PACK.” This 8-pack of 16 oz beers will be available throughout the brewery’s distribution channels in August.

India Pale Ales are the dominant style in American craft beer, and for good reason. IPAs are known for having lots of hop flavor and low to medium malt notes. With so many New World hops available, and hop growers constantly innovating and developing new varietals, the flavor profiles are endless.

“We wanted to showcase a variety of ways the IPA can be enjoyed, “said Troy Smith Brewmaster at Belching Beaver Brewery.” “If you like a new era IPA, the mixed pack has that, if you want something more fruit forward and juicy, it has that as well.”

In the 8-pack you get:

(2) No Worries West Coast IPA

(2) Phantom Bride West Coast IPA

(2) Hazers Gonna Haze Hazy IPA

(2) Mosaic Double IPA

To make this month even sweeter for Belching Beaver fans, they are releasing their 8th collaboration with Deftones on August 20, Ceremony DDH Hazy IPA, named after a track on the band’s latest album, Ohms. This brew takes an easy drinking Hazy IPA and pushes the limits of a dry-hopping regiment- doubling down on the juicy and tropical hop varietals.

“Ceremony has a nice mélange of tropical fruit notes like mango, pineapple, and guava,” said Rick Blankemeier Quality Assurance Manager at Belching Beaver Brewery.  “It also has a touch of strawberry and grapefruit in there.” “The mouthfeel is pillowy soft and has a rich body that fades away nicely on the palate.”

Fans will be able to find this new brew throughout Belching Beaver’s distribution channels starting August 20.

To learn more about these new beers and Belching Beaver Brewery, visit belchingbeaver.com.

Ceremony DDH Hazy IPA Key facts

Official release date: August 20, 2021

Stats: 6.5% ABV, 30 IBUs

Hops: Citra, Galaxy

Beer style: Double Dry- Hopped Hazy IPA

U.S. availability: AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, NE, NV, MN, OR, TX, WA, WI

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in four-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

