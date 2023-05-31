BeerBoard and Encompass Partner to Revolutionize the Beverage Industry

SYRACUSE, NY — BeerBoard and Encompass, leaders in technology solutions for the hospitality and beverage industries, are excited to announce a strategic partnership, effective immediately.

The partnership between BeerBoard and Encompass will create a new standard in the beverage industry, offering a powerful technology platform that will transform the way retailers, distributors, and suppliers manage their alcohol programs. It will integrate BeerBoard’s leading solutions for ordering, data, and analytics through its SmartOrders and SmartBar platforms with state-of-the-art Encompass ERP and eCommerce software. This will deliver an unparalleled level of visibility and control over beverage ordering, inventory, and sales.

“BeerBoard’s partnership with Encompass represents a game-changer for the alcohol industry,” said BeerBoard Founder & CEO Mark Young. “By bringing together our industry-leading technologies, we will provide retailers, distributors, and suppliers with unmatched insight and control. This will help them optimize their operations, drive revenue, and create a better experience for their customers.”

The integrated technologies will provide a comprehensive view of inventory levels, sales data, and ordering trends, enabling retail clients to make data-driven decisions that optimize their beverage programs. Distributors and suppliers will benefit from frictionless integration to online ordering portals, a reduction in off-day deliveries and out-of-stocks, and enhanced insights to empower sales team members as consultative partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with BeerBoard,” said Encompass VP of eCommerce, Bill Kraich. “This partnership gives distributors the ability to reach some of the largest on-premise chain retailers via eCommerce, proving how much further the industry can go when tech firms collaborate and work together.”

BeerBoard and Encompass will be showcasing their joint solution at the upcoming BevAge Conference, June 5-8, in Denver, Colorado. For more information on the partnership and the joint solution, visit www.beerboard.com and www.encompasstech.com.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leading technology solutions provider for the hospitality industry, enabling retailers and suppliers to make fact-based decisions about their complete alcohol management. The company manages more than $1 billion in alcohol sales and 100,000 products through its industry-leading solution. Its patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to alcohol performance, ordering, inventory, and payments. The versatile platform is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom-line revenue for operations of every size across the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the alcohol industry at beerboard.com.

About Encompass

Encompass provides a comprehensive cloud-based platform connecting manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in the beverage and food industry. Encompass solutions span complete ERP, CRM, eCommerce, data and insights, route accounting, warehouse management, logistics, data warehousing, financials, sales execution, and more. With more than 20 years of industry experience in distribution software, expertise in beverage manufacturing technology solutions through the merger with Orchestra Software and the acquisition of vintrace, and experience in offering retail insights and solutions through the acquisition of Handoff Technologies, Encompass has a reputation for innovation and collaboration, and for focusing on moving the industry forward. Visit https://encompasstech.com for more information.