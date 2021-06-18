Beer Kulture Partners with 2nd Shift Brewing to Release Latest Collaboration Beer, Polotmavý

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Beer Kulture announced its latest kollaboration beer, a Czech-style amber lager brewed with St. Louis based 2nd Shift Brewing named Polotmavý. The beer will be released on Saturday, June 19, Juneteenth, to celebrate and pay tribute to Black culture.

One hundred percent of the beer’s proceeds will go to Beer Kulture to help carry out its mission and initiatives to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion within the craft beer industry. Over the past year, the organization has awarded 12 scholarships and internships to introduce new people to craft beer and also helped place numerous individuals in jobs throughout the industry.

“We wanted this beer to celebrate solidarity with the Black community and the various aspects of culture that are a part of it,” explained Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “So often it feels like solidarity is represented only by the color black. But that color by itself doesn’t adequately represent the depth of the culture. The traditional Juneteenth colors of green, red, yellow, and black on this new beer’s label show the richness of Black culture, while also representing everything celebrated on Juneteenth.”

Polotmavý is the Czech word used for the country’s amber lagers and roughly translates to ‘half dark’ in English. The 2nd Shift/Beer Kulture interpretation of the style is crystal clear amber in color and full bodied.

“The beer has a malty richness with those classic bready flavors you find in darker lagers,” explained Libby Crider, co-owner, 2nd Shift Brewing. “It also has a light sweet caramelness. It’s just enough to not overpower the flavor so that the beer finishes dry and crisp. It’s just what you want in an amber lager during the hot summer months.”

Polotmavý is available in 16oz can four-packs and on draft at 2nd Shift Brewing.

About 2nd Shift Brewing

Established in 2010, 2nd Shift Brewing is a family run brewery who focuses on an eclectic mix of brews and aims to be a positive community contributor.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time.

For More Information:
https://www.beerkulture.com

