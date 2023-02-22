Beer Economist Bart Watson to Headline New England Craft Brew Summit

PORTLAND, Maine— The New England Craft Brew Summit, the largest craft beer conference in the Northeast, will return to Portland on March 9, 2023. Bart Watson, Ph.D., of the Brewers Association will deliver a keynote address Craft’s Changing and Maturing Market, focused on the economic outlook for the industry and what brewers can expect in the coming year.

Watson is the chief economist at the national Brewers Association, where he leads economic analysis, market research and industry forecasting. Known to be the authoritative voice on the craft beer industry, he regularly appears in national media discussing his insights and weighing in on industry news and trends.

“As always, the beverage, alcohol and craft markets are evolving, and I’m hoping to give brewers the broad economic, demographic and market context to understand those changes and apply them to their businesses,” said Watson.

The 2023 NEBS theme is “Focus on What You Can Control.” The conference will feature more than 20 workshops on topics ranging from mental health and self-care to building a carbon capture program and sustainably managing brewery wastewater.

“This year’s summit is all about practical advice,” said Maine Brewers’ Guild executive director Sean Sullivan. “We can’t solve the global economy’s challenges in a daylong conference, but we can continue to develop our industry’s recipe for success: focusing on creating quality products with local ingredients, in welcoming spaces where communities can come together.”

Maine’s craft brewing industry has seen rapid growth in the past 10 years, with many breweries growing from bootstrapped ventures into economic powerhouses since the first New England Craft Brew Summit in 2015. The conference was created to elevate the industry, foster camaraderie and connect brewers with the services and expertise they need to thrive.

Maine brewers will kick off the Summit with a Tap Takeover event at Portland craft beer bar, Thirsty Pig on March 8. The event, dubbed Freshman Orientation, starts at 5pm and will showcase Maine’s newest breweries.

Registration: Registration is now open. Click here for more information. Registration is required for all events as space is limited.

What: 2023 New England Craft Brew Summit

When: Thursday, March 9, from 8:00am – 5:00pm

Where: Holiday Inn by the Bay, Portland Maine

Who: 600+ Brewers, brewery owners, professional services firms and companies that serve the craft beer industry

Keynotes: Bart Watson, Ph.D., Chief Economist at the Brewers Association

Sponsors:

Presenting: GHM Insurance: Craft Beverage

Premier: Mainebiz

Supporting: Acadia Insurance, Broadreach Public Relations, Country Malt Group, Crosby Hops

About the New England Brew Summit

Hosted by the Maine Brewers’ Guild, the New England Brew Summit is a gathering for brewers, brewery owners and all those who currently work with brewers around New England. This premier B2B event will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft beer industry.

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. As of January 1, 2019, Maine is home to over 150 breweries and is consistently recognized as one of the best destinations in the USA for beer tourists.

For More Information:

https://nebrewsummit.com/