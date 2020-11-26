Beer Dabbler Launches New Website, Crowdfunding Campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Beer Dabbler, Minnesota’s premier craft beer festival company, has launched an all-new website and crowdfunding campaign to support its new mission of bringing the beer community with the latest stories in craft beer through written word articles and a new video program, DabblerTV.

What We Are Aiming To Do

Beer Dabbler began hosting beer festivals in Minnesota in 2008 and has been connecting the Midwest craft beer community with breweries big and small ever since. In 2012, the company launched its own magazine, The Growler, to cover the beer scene. Now, with the shuttering of the magazine in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are aiming to relaunch the Beer Dabbler as your go-to source for all things beer: brewery news, beer reviews, exclusive interviews with industry members, events coverage, limited edition beer merchandise, and more.

As a part of this relaunch, Beer Dabbler is starting a brand new video channel, DabblerTV, with a commitment to bringing our viewers exclusive video content that showcases all that the Midwest’s vibrant craft beer scene has to offer. Our goal is to make videos that capture the fun-loving, adventurous spirit of beer culture for brew geeks and newbies alike.

The company just launched an Indiegogo campaign to help us raise the funds necessary to support our video department and our overall pivot as a brand into content creation. Contributors to the campaign can choose from a wide array of perks including:

The Beer Dabbler Festival Season Pass that locks in a ticket to the next iterations of our industry-leading craft beer festivals

Limited-run, beer-themed merchandise

Ultra-premium and exclusive craft beer tasting experiences

Why This Matters

The economic downturn resulting from COVID-19 has taken its toll on the entire beer industry. For us, safety concerns and regulations have placed the future of our 2021 events in serious jeopardy, and with it, the revenue that we rely on to keep the Beer Dabbler in business. For local brewers, public health restrictions have hampered the ability to serve their customers and keep their brewery’s lights on.

Beer Dabbler hopes that with this relaunch of our brand that we can help lift the industry by spreading the word on the latest brewery news and stories beer drinkers are thirsty for. The community’s support will help us thrive in the next phase of our business.

New Website: beerdabbler.com

Indiegogo Page: indiegogo.com/projects/help-relaunch-the-beer-dabbler#/

About Beer Dabbler

Founded in 2008, Beer Dabbler exists to elevate the craft beer industry and connect beer lovers with craft beer brands to forge lasting bonds, increase consumer education, and broaden brand awareness.