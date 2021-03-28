Beavertown Brewery Releases Space-Born Hazy Low-Cal Beer

LONDON — Today Beavertown Brewery has launched its first ever hazy low-calorie beer, Space-Born. High on haze and filled with flavour, this new brew boasts the perfect balance of grapefruit, tangerine and tropical fruit. At 4% ABV, 98 Calories per can and 100% sunshine sessionable, it’s perfect for drinking at home or in the park with your mates. Priced at £2.25 per can – it’s now available to purchase via the Beavertown webshop.

A brand-new to Beavertown Brewery’s specials range – it’s the only hazy beer currently in the range. With a mouthwatering twist of tangerine, grapefruit and tropical fruit but still packed with refreshing flavour; made for easy drinking and perfect for the more conscious drinker.

First there was nothing, then there was Space-Born, Lo-Cal Pale Ale – it’s 98 cals at 4% ABV. In this beer, bound together by super sticky London Fog yeast, is Beavertown’s smart blend of malt, wheat and oats for a gravity-defying soft, light mouthfeel and a low-cal base for our out-of-this-world hop combo for a perfectly balanced taste.

How does Beavertown get Space-Born so hazy we hear you ask? Some yeast is well adjusted and knows when to let go but the London Fog yeast is more clingy than your Ex and holds on tight, which makes Space-Born hazy and adds bags of fruity flavour and a pillow-soft mouthfeel.

PRICE: 

Single Can 330ml RRP £2.25
Case of 24 Space-Born – RRP £50
Case of 24 Galactic Beers – 8 Space-Born, 8 Neck Oil, 8 Nanobot – RRP£45
Space-Born Craft Beer Bundle – RRP £20

Instagram/Twitter: @Beavertownbeer

Facebook: /Beavertownbrewery

Webshop: https://shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk/

About Beavertown

Beavertown is dedicated to crafting high quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil SIPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do.

  • Winner of 2 gold medals at the International Beer Challenge for core range beers Gamma Ray & Neck Oil
  • The official craft beer of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you can enjoy a crisp pint of your favourite Beavertown brew in our new taproom and microbrewery inside the stadium – the first of its kind
  • Now eight years old, Beavertown began life on a 650L kit in a BBQ joint in Haggerston. The brewery in Tottenham Hale produces 5500L batches (or 9,000,000 pints a year) and our new home in Enfield – Beaverworld – will allow Beavertown to produce ten times this, a staggering 90,000,000 pints a year.
