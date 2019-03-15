Bearpaw River Brewing Company to Release ‘Valley Trash’ Ale for St. Patrick’s Day

WASILLA, Alaska — On March 16, Bearpaw River Brewing Company will release a green version of the trashiest beer ever made, a 10 percent ABV Imperial Blonde heritage ale brewed from The Great Bear Brewing Company’s original Valley Trash recipe.

“St. Patrick saved Ireland from snakes, and St. Sarah Palin saved the Valley from politicians who called the people of the Mat-Su ‘Valley Trash,’ so celebrating the two together makes sense,” said head brewer Jake Wade. “Valley Trash Day is best experienced with a big group of friends,” Wade continued, “just make sure you all wear something green, or else bring along a 4-leaf clover, a Guinness hat, or harp, unless you want to get pinched.”

Bearpaw River Brewing Company will release the replica Valley Trash brew in 6-pack cans and on draft, accompanied by Irish stew, potatoes and other Irish-inspired fare cooked up by Happy Bison BBQ.

To make Valley Trash Day even way more trashier, Jake and the brewing team will also offer a limited supply of shamrock-green Valley Trash beer on draft. The grub, and the beer, will be available from the Bearpaw River Brewing Company taproom from 12-8 p.m.