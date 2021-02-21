BearMoose Brewing Company and Ryder Launch Ryde The Waves Pale Ale

REVERE, Mass. — Redgate’s new Ryder project along historic Revere Beach and the BearMoose Brewing Company of Everett, MA today announced they have partnered to create the signature ‘Ryde The Waves’ beer.

A Pale Ale – ‘Ryde The Waves’ was formulated with Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe and Strata hops by BearMoose owner and brewer Andrew Gilman. It will be available for sale at select retail locations starting in March, and on the beer menu at Michael Aldi’s “Dryft” and “Fine Line Taproom,” as well as his newest dining concept coming soon on site at Ryder.

Additionally, Ryder residents over 21 will be able to enjoy their signature ‘Ryde The Waves’ beer on tap in Ryder’s common amenity spaces – the latest Redgate innovation in creating the most dynamic urban living experiences in the apartment rental market.

“We are always looking for ways to create a more exciting and unique lifestyle for our residents, and we also love partnering with small businesses in the communities we interact with,” said Damian Szary, Principal with Redgate. “This opportunity we had with BearMoose Brewing Company was the perfect partnership: supporting a terrific local business and creating a new amenity concept that we think our residents will love.”

BearMoose Brewing Company is located at 1934 Revere Beach Parkway in Everett. The signature ‘Ryde The Waves’ beer will have its own custom label and be sold in four-packs at select retail locations.

“It was a pretty interesting and fun idea to brew a signature beer that’s branded for the local Ryder community in Revere,” said Gilman, who established BearMoose Brewing Company in 2019. “I’m also excited about using the Strata hop as it is fairly new. It came out in 2018 and this is the first time I’ve used it.”

Aldi, who created Dryft and Fine Line for the Redgate project at 500 Ocean Avenue, will serve ‘Ryde The Waves’ at both of those restaurants as well as a new dining concept he has created exclusively for Ryder.

“The dining concepts we have been creating in partnership with Redgate are part of something really special – an entire beachfront lifestyle experience for residents and others in the community,” Aldi said. “Now this whole idea has its own signature beer – ‘Ryde The Waves.’ What a perfect way to expand on what we have been building with Redgate and the City of Revere.”

Ryder actually turned to its large social media following for assistance in coming up with the ideal name for the signature beer. More than two dozen potential names were submitted from a group of Ryder followers before ‘Ryde The Waves’ was chosen in early February.

Ryder, which is located at 21 Revere Beach Boulevard, features dramatic outdoor murals by the talented Boston-based artists Silvia Lopez Chavez and Sneha Shrestha. The 200-unit project takes advantage of its beachfront views with a variety of amenities – including an outdoor lap pool on a wrap-around deck, elevated courtyard, indoor and outdoor games and grilling stations.

The community also features unobstructed ocean views and balconies as well as a street Cabana and Boardwalk that will include seasonal pop-up retail. Other amenities include a fitness center and studio, game room, communal workspace with private offices, residential parking, dog run and dog wash, 24/7 package room and bike storage.

The development of Ryder adds to the growing momentum currently underway in revitalizing Revere along the Blue Line corridor, which includes Redgate’s 500 Ocean Avenue community. Redgate is also the creator of the One Beachmont community located in Revere by the MBTA Blue Line Beachmont stop.

As a leading Boston-based developer, Redgate creates vibrant apartment communities in targeted urban areas near highly desirable employment and university markets that are easily accessible by public transportation.

About Ryder

Ryder, an oceanfront property, is a residential community that features 200-units, including studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on two parcels with a new beachfront restaurant on-site and residential parking spaces. Ryder allows residents to experience oceanfront living just minutes away from downtown Boston. For more information, visitwww.liveryder.com.