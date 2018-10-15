Bear Republic to Release Drift Racer Hazy Double IPA

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Bear Republic Brewing Co. is pleased to announce the highly anticipated release of Drift Racer Hazy Double IPA. Following the successful release of Thru the Haze IPA, Drift Racer double downs with a juicy, fruit forward flavor profile and a smooth mouth feel with just enough bitterness.

Drift Racer showcases some of the hottest new hop varieties including Galaxy, Hallertau Blanc and Huell Melon. Say that five times fast!

“This beer is the culmination of years of working to make an unfiltered beer as clear as possible, and then turning that knowledge on its head. We’re proud to deliver an unfiltered ale with this much character. We’ve designed Drift Racer to have huge tropical impact, and because of this the haze comes through. Drift Racer will resonate with diehard and casual craft beer fans alike,” said Bear Republic’s Master Brewer Peter Kruger. “Looking for juicy? Look no further.”

Beginning the week of October 15th, Drift Racer will be available in six-packs, 22 oz. bottles and on draft at select retailers, bars, and restaurants wherever Bear Republic beer is sold. Drift Racer will be available locally at Bear Republic Healdsburg and Rohnert Park brewpub locations.

While Bear Republic’s Racer 5 IPA pairs well with spicier dishes by slicing through the heat, Drift Racer is an ale which builds upon the flavors of a meal. Drift Racer should be enjoyed with traditional pub fare foods like hamburgers, wings, fries and maybe chicken & waffles.

Label artwork of Drift Racer has been carefully brought to life by Brewmaster/COO Richard Norgrove Jr. (Bear Republic’s label artist since our inception), the label features a sketched image of Richard’s own race car, his beloved Nissan Datsun S30. The artwork pays homage to Japanese auto culture and challenges the race car drivers within all of us to explore new ways of driving and thinking. Enjoy the shifts of Drift Racer and what it embodies for Bear Republic’s Brewing team: a love and desire to go the distance.

For craft beer enthusiasts or newbies searching for a juicy soft malt mouth feel beer, or those who prefer a less bitter ale, Drift Racer is your escape car into a tropical, full flavored and tasty adult beverage. Hold on and enjoy the drift!

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. With a constantly growing portfolio of craft ales, Bear Republic maintains a reputation for creating undeniably tasty beverages featuring rich flavor profiles to complement your rebellious lifestyle.

Visit www.bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

Beer Stats:

Drift Racer

ABV: 8% –

IBUs: 70 –

Color: Hazy Golden – Hazy Double India Pale Ale

Tasting Notes:

Featured Hops: Galaxy, Hallertau Blanc and Huell Melon

Malts: 2-row, Pilsner, and wheat

Yeast: Barbarian

Overall: Drift Racer starts with an explosion of Galaxy, Hallertau Blanc, and Huell Melon hops delivering big grape, tropical fruit, and Melon hop aromas. The soft malt mouthfeel clutch kicks into a juicy and smooth finish. Hold on and enjoy the drift!

Available in six-packs, 22oz, draft, 5g and 15.5 kegs.

About Bear Republic

Founded in 1995, we are a family-owned brewery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. Founded by third and fourth generation Sonoma County residents, we pride ourselves on heritage. Our love for quality craft beers grew us into the family-owned and team oriented business we are today. Our brewpubs are located in Healdsburg and Rohnert Park, California. The brewpubs hope to create an atmosphere that locals can call their own and makes visitors feel at home.

For more information on Bear Republic Brewing Company, please visit BearRepublic.com or our social media sites: Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Instagram, and The Bear Blog.