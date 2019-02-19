Bear Republic Brewing Releases Sonoma Tart Sour Ale

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Inspired by Sonoma County’s rich history, regional landmarks and bountiful agriculture, Bear Republic Brewing Company developed Sonoma Tart, a fruited sour ale kissed with guava and passion fruit. The refreshing sour ale is named after Sonoma County and celebrates the regions wealth of agriculture through its sweet and tart finish.

“Compared to barrel aged beers, Sonoma Tart is much more drinkable and crushable. The tartness activates your taste buds, gets your palate flowing while fruit essence comes through without cloying sweetness,” said Bear Republic’s Master Brewer Peter Kruger. “Afterwards there’s a dry finish, for wine drinkers this beer is analogous to a sauvignon blanc.”

Starting the week of Feb. 11, Sonoma Tart will be available in six-packs and on draft at select retailers, bars, and restaurants wherever Bear Republic beer is sold. Bear Republic Company’s Healdsburg and Rohnert Park brewpubs will also offer the sour ale on tap in the same week.

CEO/Brewmaster Richard G. Norgrove provided Sonoma Tart’s label art which features Sonoma County regional landmarks such as the Dry Creek General Store, Healdsburg bridge, Santa Rosa’s Round Barn (sadly burned down during the 2017 Tubbs Fire) and a water tower representative of the tank houses which dot the area. The font style of Sonoma Tart is an homage to a popular Sonoma Coast inn which for decades has welcomed thirsty travelers from the world at large.

Sonoma Tart is a sour ale crafted by a love of the harvest, celebrating Sonoma County’s rich agrarian history along with its newer “Wine Country” identity. For wine drinkers Sonoma Tart is a gateway craft beer, for the enthusiast it’s a complement to any meal. To get the most out of Sonoma Tart, enjoy the ale with warm laughter, an eclectic group of friends and possibly a hipster beard. Initiate your next trek with a walk through the latest discovery in sour ales.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. With a constantly growing portfolio of craft ales, Bear Republic maintains a reputation for creating undeniably tasty beverages featuring rich flavor profiles to complement your adventurous lifestyle. Visit bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.