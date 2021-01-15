Baxter Brewing to release first ‘Passion Project’ beer of 2021: Howl Together Pilsner

LEWISTON, Maine — Baxter Brewing Co. will debut its latest ‘Passion Project’ beer, Howl Together, on January 16th. The project represents a collaboration with Man Up to Cancer, a support group founded by Maine-resident, Trevor Maxwell, dedicated to combating isolation and depression in male cancer patients.

Maxwell, a stage IV colon cancer survivor, made contact with Baxter Brewing President Jenn Lever last Spring though a mutual friend. Inspired by their shared admiration for beer’s communal influence, Lever invited Maxwell, and his Wolf Pack – as group members are affectionately known – to create and help brew Baxter’s next Passion Project beer.

The result is Howl Together, Baxter Brewing’s first Passion Project release set for 2021. As noted by Quality Director, Merritt Waldron, this new lager was “inspired by German brewing tradition. Howl Together is a delicately balanced pilsner. It showcases a crisp and clean malt body supported by floral and citrus hop aromas.”

For Maxwell, however, Howl Together represents more than a novel outing for he and his pack; it’s the embodiment of his organization’s mission to keep male cancer patients focused on togetherness.

“I’m so thankful to Jenn and the Baxter team for collaborating with us on this excellent pilsner,” said Maxwell. “The name really says it all. Howl Together captures the spirit of friendship and community that Man Up to Cancer is all about. When times are tough, whether it’s because of cancer or any other challenge in life, community is what gets us through.”

Howl Together will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans starting in late January wherever Baxter Brewing products are sold. A portion of the proceeds from this beer will go directly to Man Up for Cancer. For more information, please visit www.baxterbrewing.com and www.manuptocancer.com

About Man Up to Cancer

Along with a website and podcast, Man Up to Cancer oversees a private Facebook group, The Howling Place, for men impacted by cancer. The group has 850 members from around the U.S. and more than 10 countries. In Maine, Man Up to Cancer has partnered with the Dempsey Center to offer a support group for men. The group meets twice a month on Zoom, and has plans for in-person outings in 2021.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor even produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

For More Information:

https://www.baxterbrewing.com