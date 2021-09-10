Baxter Brewing Company Celebrates Fourth Year of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale with Travis Mills

Lewiston, ME – Baxter Brewing is proud to announce this year’s release of Limb-it-less Blonde Ale, the brewery’s fourth collaboration with recalibrated veteran and former U.S Army Staff Sergeant, Travis Mills.

Inspired by a chance meeting at the 2017 Great Falls Brewfest, the production and release of Limb-it-less has traditionally been anchored by Mills’ annual visit to the brewery on 9/11. This year, however, Mills will be hosting the Building Strength Gala, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Travis Mills Foundation’s new Health and Wellness Center, on September 11.

“We are so excited to continue to partner with Baxter Brewing,” says Brandy Dupper-Macy, Associate Director of Development at the Travis Mills Foundation. “This partnership has helped so many of our post-9/11 veterans attend our retreat, and we looking forward to sharing this year’s release at our Building Strength Gala event and beyond this fall.”

Mills, a quadruple amputee who lost portions of all four limbs during his third tour of Afghanistan, founded the Travis Mills Foundation with his wife, Kelsey, in 2013. Based in Rome, Maine, the Foundation’s retreat motivated Baxter to create a blonde ale – Mills’ favorite style – using only Maine ingredients. As noted by Baxter Brewing Quality Director, Merritt Waldron, “Limb-it-less uses all Maine-grown ingredients: malt from the Bucks Farms and Maine Malt House, and Cascade and Nugget hops grown at the Hop Yard in Gorham.”

“This is an aggressively hoped Blonde Ale,” Waldron continues. “There’s a lot of floral and citrus flavor from the hops which pairs well with the sweet and smooth bready character from the locally grown and malted barley.”

With proceeds from the sale of Limb-it-less benefiting the Travis Mills Foundation, Baxter President, Jenn Lever, is exuberant for this year’s release. “This is our fourth year working with Travis and his amazing organization,” says Lever. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to have this year’s release distributed throughout all of the Hannaford locations in the state and in time for September 11th where we hope many veterans can find this beer to honor all they and Travis have given to us.”

Limb-it-less Blonde Ale (5.3% ABV) is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and will hit retail shelves across Maine beginning this week.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor event produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

About Travis Mills Foundation

Founded in September 2013 by retired United State Army Staff Sergeant Travis and his wife Kelsey, the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization, benefits and assists post- 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. Veterans and their families receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses paid, barrier-free vacation to Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s great outdoors.

For More Information:

https://www.baxterbrewing.com