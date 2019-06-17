Barrel Theory Beer Company to Release French Toast-Inspired Beer for 2nd Anniversary

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Barrel Theory Beer Company celebrates its two year anniversary.

Barrel Theory Beer Company celebrates its two year anniversary on June 22nd, 2019. The brewery and taproom located in Saint Paul’s beautiful and historic Lowertown has a week-long celebration full of special beer tappings, happenings, and celebrations throughout the week.

The award-winning brewery debuts Second, a french toast-inspired beer. Second is an Imperial Stout aged in Weller Bourbon barrels and cinnamon/vanilla/maple whiskey barrels (primary use whiskey/bourbon, secondary use aging vanilla beans/cinnamon sticks/maple). This beer will be released in bottles on Saturday morning and available on draft in the taproom starting at noon.

Barrel Theory will also be representing at Beer Dabbler at Twin Cities Pride on Friday, June 21st. Each year Barrel Theory sells rainbow logo shirts with proceeds benefiting a local LGBTQ charity. This year’s proceeds will go to Quatrefoil Library–a Minneapolis-based organization whose mission is to collect, maintain, document, and circulate LGBTQ materials and information in a safe and accessible space.

More information regarding our week-long celebration which kicks off Monday, June 17th can be found here: https://barreltheory.com/news/second-anniversary-week/

About Barrel Theory Beer Company

At Barrel Theory, we don’t define our brand by our best-selling or most successful product, but by the overall quality of our beers and customer service. Our quality-control philosophy is simple: If the beer isn’t something we are proud of, we won’t serve it.

Accolades