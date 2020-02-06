Barrel House Z Releases Dolphins On Parade New England IPA

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Barrel House Z, a brewery + taproom in Weymouth, MA, decided the best way to conquer February is by brewing a crushable, fruit-fest of a beer. And Dolphins On Parade, a New England IPA, is just the beer to plant the flag.

Pouring with the hazy glow of a New England IPA, Dolphins On Parade delivers a juice-bomb burst that’s a joy to the senses. This brew is dry hopped with Barbe Rouge + Cashmere. On the palate, there’s a fruit-bowl riot of lemon, lime, melon, strawberry, orange.Coming in 5.5% ABV, Dolphins On Parade is super drinkable pour.

This beer is a restricted release, with 16 ounce 4-packs available in the BHZ taproom and at special retail accounts.

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen built around creatively conceived, small-batch, collaboratively brewed beer. The taproom is open:

Wednesday + Thursday 4-10:00pm

Friday 2-10:00 pm

Saturday 12-10:00 pm (Open at 11AM on 12/14/19)

Sunday 12-8:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth. For more information, please visit:

Website: barrelhousez.net

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/barrelhousez

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/barrelhousez

Instagram: @barrelhousez