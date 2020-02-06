Barrel House Z Releases Dolphins On Parade New England IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Barrel House Z, a brewery + taproom in Weymouth, MA, decided the best way to conquer February is by brewing a crushable, fruit-fest of a beer. And Dolphins On Parade, a New England IPA, is just the beer to plant the flag.

Pouring with the hazy glow of a New England IPA, Dolphins On Parade delivers a juice-bomb burst that’s a joy to the senses. This brew is dry hopped with Barbe Rouge + Cashmere. On the palate, there’s a fruit-bowl riot of lemon, lime, melon, strawberry, orange.Coming in 5.5% ABV, Dolphins On Parade is super drinkable pour.

This beer is a restricted release, with 16 ounce 4-packs available in the BHZ taproom and at special retail accounts.

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen built around creatively conceived, small-batch, collaboratively brewed beer. The taproom is open:

  • Wednesday + Thursday 4-10:00pm
  • Friday 2-10:00 pm
  • Saturday 12-10:00 pm (Open at 11AM on 12/14/19)
  • Sunday 12-8:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth. For more information, please visit:

Website: barrelhousez.net

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/barrelhousez

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/barrelhousez

Instagram: @barrelhousez

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.