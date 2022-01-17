Barrel & Flow Festival to Return August 12-14

PITTSBURGH – Barrel & Flow is one of America’s favorite festivals, as voted by the readers of USA Today, and we strive to be the most welcoming festival as well. We are more than just beer and want to continue to utilize the brewing industry to connect opportunity, accessibility, and artistry in ways that empower the Black community.

For 2022, our mission brings us to the historic Strip District, and we excitedly announce our new home: The Stacks at 3 Crossings. The transformation from an industrial past to a thriving present inspires us to integrate our own message alongside this growth as we help welcome a new age for the Black community. The open-air plaza allows us the space to showcase Black beer, art, and music against the backdrop of a revitalized riverfront while maintaining health and safety protocols. As the Allegheny River flows, so does the festival, with the best Black breweries from across the country, an unmatched collection of collaboration beers, award winning performers, and emerging artists and musicians ready to rise with a new Black renaissance.

We invite all to join us for our three day event:

Friday – August 12, 2022: Day-long conference featuring panels, classes, and symposiums followed by the festival’s best kept secret – the always energetic Friday evening bottle share. • Saturday – August 13, 2022: Beer and arts festival, from noon – 9:00pm, with over 75 breweries, 50 collaborations, 75 vendors, and dozens of artists and musicians. • Sunday – August 14, 2022: Sunday Brewers Brunch, featuring beer and food pairings.

Barrel & Flow welcomes you to be part of this renaissance, one centered on celebration, collaboration, and community.

For more information or for interview requests, please email: info@barrelandflow.com Connect with Barrel & Flow: @barrelandflow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.