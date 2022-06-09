Bangor Beer and Oriental Jade Celebrate Transition to Clean Solar Energy

BANGOR, Maine – Bangor Beer and Oriental Jade, located on Bangor Mall Boulevard in Bangor, Maine turned on their new 140 kW solar project. In addition to enjoying the benefits of a reduction in their electrical energy costs, Bangor Beer and Oriental Jade will be significantly reducing their carbon footprint. The 368-panel array is expected to produce over 167,000 kilowatt-hours of clean solar energy every year, offsetting over 164,000 pounds of carbon annually. This is equivalent to amount of power needed to can 83,679,000 beers!

Oriental Jade and Bangor Beer Co. are family-owned and operated businesses in the Bangor region. Oriental Jade has been providing fresh-to-order authentic Asian and Chinese cuisine in a warm, welcoming, and comfortable environment since 1979. Bangor Beer Co. opened its doors in 2017 and offers a large variety or freshly brewed beers and pub style food, served inside their taproom or outside in their beer garden.

Lilian Lo, owner of both Oriental Jade and Bangor Beer Co, is excited to launch this project to reduce their carbon footprint. She states, “We are often looking for ways to be innovative and give back to our community. Adding solar seemed like a natural way to help us move closer to our sustainability goals.”

The project was designed and installed by Montville-based ReVision Energy, a local, employee-owned solar company.

About ReVision Energy

ReVision Energy is a 100% employee-owned solar company with offices in Montville and Portland, Maine; Brentwood and Enfield, New Hampshire; and North Andover, Massachusetts. With over 300 employee co-owners, 9,000 installations, and 19 years of experience, ReVision is New England’s leading full-service renewable energy contracting company. ReVision is a Certified B Corp with a mission to lead the community in solving the environmental problems caused by fossil fuels while alleviating economic and social injustice.

About Bangor Beer/Oriental Jade

Oriental Jade and Bangor Beer Co. are located on Bangor Mall Blvd. in Bangor and offer a unique dinins gexperience featuring authentic Asian and Pub Style cuisine as well as freshly brewed beers and craft cocktails.

