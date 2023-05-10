Banging Gavel Brews Names Ripson Group as Agency of Record

Ripson to help promote opening of new brewery, taproom and restaurant in historic landmark located in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, IL — Banging Gavel Brews has selected Ripson Group, a Midwest-based communications agency specializing in public relations, marketing, advertising, social media and more, as its agency of record as it prepares to open the new brewery this summer. Ripson Group will focus on creating awareness and attracting visitors to the new taproom and restaurant at the historic Karl Vogt Building in downtown Tinley Park.

Ripson Group has a history of creating successful public relations plans for restaurants and events across the Chicagoland area, including the new Shamrock’n the Block, Old St. Pat’s World’s Largest Block Party, Green City Market’s Chef BBQ, Edgefest, Edgewater’s Arts Festival, Winter Brew, Oktoberfestiversary, Maifest Chicago and Lincoln Square Apple Fest, among other festivals and events.

Banging Gavel Brews is a craft brewery operating since 2014, offering a variety of craft beers with names based on legal terminology. One of the founders is an attorney; two others are accountants and a fourth is a graphic designer. Banging Gavel Brews has been renovating a historic property in Tinley Park to become its brewery, taproom, and restaurant. It opened its seasonal German style beer garden at the location in the summer of 2021.

“We could not be more excited about this summer and the opening of our new taproom and restaurant,” said Beckie O’Connor, Banging Gavel Brews partner and marketing & creative director. “Working with Ripson Group, we will be able to let Chicago and surrounding communities know about our amazing new space and variety of craft beers. We offer a unique experience that people will love.”

Ripson Group will focus on message development, media relations, digital media and awareness for Banging Gavel’s upcoming events over the summer.

“Banging Gavel has a lot of really intriguing stories about their products and soon, their new space,” said Lisa Ripson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Ripson Group. “With our experienced storytelling capabilities and proven media relations skills, we are pleased that we will be able to get the word out about what a fantastic experience they will have in the new taproom and restaurant.”

Ripson Group provides vast skill and knowledge to the communications and digital media field. Their experience spans multiple venues including helping clients who work in B2B businesses and non-profits as well as the restaurant, retail, hospitality and wireless telecom industries.

About Ripson Group

Ripson Group is a Midwest-based, full service, boutique public relations and marketing service agency with offices in Chicago and Bettendorf, Iowa. The company was founded in August 2007 in Chicago’s West Loop by Emmy-Award winning news producer Lisa Ripson. Ripson also worked at Edelman Chicago headquarters office prior to founding her own company. Storytelling expertise is at the heart of this Midwestern company. Her colleague Chris Comes was a corporate communications executive with AT&T, Sprint and Clearwire for 15 years. He also worked in leadership roles with Golin and Fleischman-Hillard. Comes leads Ripson Group’s business development and strategic planning initiatives. For more information, go to www.ripsongroup.com.

About Banging Gavel Brews

Brothers Jim and Ed Richert made their first homebrew in 2013 and kept going with Ed’s daughter and her husband, Beckie and Kyle O’Connor, as partners, this family-owned craft brewery has developed 28 styles of beers to then introduce them at various local craft beer festivals and craft beer shops since 2014. J.T. Rea joined as head brewer in 2021 and Ed Nemec came on board in 2023 as Executive Chef. Banging Gavel Brews will open its taproom and restaurant in the historic Vogt House in downtown Tinley Park in the summer of 2023. For more info visithttps://bangingavel.com.