Bale Breaker Releases Bubba’s Brew IPA

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, announced the upcoming release of Bubba’s Brew IPA. Bubba’s Brew is a fan favorite, brewed every year for Bale Breaker’s annual Ales For ALS fundraising event. Although the event is again on hiatus, the brewery has canned this beer for the second year in a row in order to reach as many customers as possible and raise money for Ales for ALS.

Ales for ALS is a national fundraising campaign, started by the brewery’s family hop farm, Loftus Ranches, to raise funds and awareness for ALS research – to date, Ales for ALS has raised close to $3.5 million for the ALS Therapy Development Institute(ALS-TDI). Each year, Loftus Ranches and Yakima Chief Hops donate a unique blend of new and exciting hops to breweries across the country, with the ask being a donation to ALS-TDI of at least $1 per pint brewed.

Bubba’s Brew is the brewery’s own ALS fundraising beer – this year’s iteration clocks in at 7% ABV and 55 IBU. Named after co-owner Meghann Smith Quinn and Kevin Smith’s uncle Scott “Bubba” Hanses, Bubba’s Brew is a beer near and dear to their hearts. “Just like he inspired our Ales for ALS campaign to raise millions in the fight against ALS, our uncle Bubba continues to inspire us to brew beers in his honor,” says Kevin. This year’s can reflects Bubba’s warmth and famous smile – and his love of the UW Huskies. ­­­­­

In Bubba’s honor, the brewery is donating $1 from every can and pint poured to ALS-TDI. Bubba’s Brew will be released on Friday, July 16, in Bale Breaker’s Yakima Valley Taproom. Come by from 12-9pm and get a pint on draft or grab a 16oz 4pk to go. Bubba’s Brew will also be available on Bale Breaker’s online store for shipping in WA state – customers can pre-order a case online starting today, July 9. Bubba’s Brew will be getting distribution in mid-July throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho – customers can find it at a store near them using Bale Breaker’s online beer finder.

July is also Ales for ALS month at the brewery – every Friday in July, $1 from every pint poured will go to ALS-TDI, and the brewery is also running a fundraising raffle to win a brewday at the brewery – just donate here for a chance to win.

Together we’re making progress, pint by pint.

7.0% ABV | 55 IBU | Malt: Pilsner, Pale, Munich, Vienna | Hops: Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Ales for ALS Blend | Yeast: BBBC House Strain

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA and GABF medal winner Hazy L IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

