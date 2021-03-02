Bale Breaker Expands Distribution to Southern Idaho

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery founded in the Yakima Valley in 2013, today announces expansion of their sales territory to include the Southern Idaho region in partnership with Hayden Beverage. Bale Breaker currently distributes throughout all of Washington state, most of Oregon, and Northern Idaho. This launch into Southern Idaho is an exciting expansion that completes the brewery’s distribution into all counties in Idaho and will reach a new and avid contingency of craft beer drinkers.

“Idaho craft drinkers around Boise have been requesting our beer for a while now, so we’re very excited to partner with Hayden Beverage to bring our fresh-off-the-farm brews to them,” says Kevin Quinn, Bale Breaker co-owner and sales manager.

Bale Breaker’s sales plan has always been to stay close to home, and Southern Idaho is a natural extension of their footprint – not to mention the fact that Idaho IS home for Quinn, who grew up in the northern part of the state.

Starting immediately, Bale Breaker beers will be available at bars, restaurants, bottleshops, and grocery stores throughout Southern Idaho, serving up their flagship IPA Topcutter, fan-favorite Pale Ale Field 41, Imperial IPA Bottomcutter, and new staples like the Bale Breaker Variety Pack, Hazy L IPA, and Bale Breaker Pilsner.

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA and GABF medal winner Hazy L IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. For more information, follow Bale Breaker on Facebook and Instagram (@balebreaker), or online at balebreaker.com.