Baldor Specialty Foods Launches New Bar Program to Include Craft Beers

BRONX, N.Y. — Baldor Specialty Foods, one of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic’s largest specialty food distributors, has announced the launch of a new bar program that will introduce selected craft beers, available to customers in New York and expand its line of cocktail ingredients and garnishes. Baldor will now be able to provide its restaurants and bar clients with everything that’s necessary to mix the perfect cocktail and, in New York, a portfolio of crafted brews through its partners, including Brown’s Brewing, and Bridge and Tunnel.

Baldor’s new bar program has just about everything mixologists need, besides the liquor. The new cocktail offerings consist of an array of unique ingredients that consumers are looking for in today’s eclectic cocktail market. This includes bitters, tonics, exotic spices, infusion herbs, and purees.

In addition to the cocktail mixers, Baldor customers in New York State will have access to a hand-selected line of craft brews and ciders from independent producers like Albany area’s Brown’s Brewing, Queens-based Bridge and Tunnel, and Baldor’s own collaboration line of beers with The Bronx Brewery, the B-Tracks series. In addition, they will offer an imported selection of brews, such as La Parisienne beer, crafted in Paris.

“This new program pays special attention to the other side of the restaurant experience: the cocktail bar,” explains Lars Dahlhaus, Baldor’s On-Premise Specialist. “Baldor customers will have the convenience of a one-stop shopping for all their cocktail mixing needs, and for New York-based customers, a new portfolio of great-tasting locally produced and imported beers.”

“Cocktails and craft beers have become an integral part of the dining experience,” said Baldor CEO, TJ Murphy. “It only makes sense that Baldor provide its restaurants and food service providers partners with a selection of top quality ingredients and beverages for the bar.”

Elements of the bar program will be rolled out to Baldor’s customers at regular intervals throughout the year, with tap takeovers and other special cocktail events in the pipeline.

To learn more about Baldor’s new Bar Program visit: http://www.baldorfood.com/bar.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest importers and distributors of fresh produce and specialty foods in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original promise – curate and deliver the best and freshest foods in the world. Baldor seeks to provide great specialty foods and logistics that give their customers an edge. To learn more, go to baldorfood.com.