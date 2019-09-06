Baerlic Brewing, Modern Times Portland and The Beermongers Release Grayscale Coffee Vienna Lager

PORTLAND, Ore. — Grayscale Coffee Vienna Lager drops Tuesday, September 3 at 4 p.m. at Baerlic Brewing’s southeast Portland, Oregon Brewery & Taproom and The Beermongers.

When one of the best beer bars around asks you to join forces with one of the best breweries in town to celebrate 10 years of continuously slinging some of the best beers from around the world, the answer is always YES!

We joined forces with our pals at Modern Times Portland to brew up Grayscale Coffee Vienna Lager to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of our dear pals at The Beermongers.

About the Beer

Brewed with 100% Weyermann malt and German Tettnang hops and lagered for weeks for supreme Guzzability in mind. After lagering we condition’d it on whole bean Black House Coffee from Modern Times’ superb coffee program to eek out some really soft and delicate notes of berries, caramel and cocoa. 5.3% ABV