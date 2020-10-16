Baerlic Brewing Co. Releases Keep Oregon Green IPA for Wildfire Relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — Keep Oregon Green™ IPA is a collaboration between Baerlic Brewing Co. and Keep Oregon Green™ with 100% of sales going to wildfire relief and prevention. Since 1941, Keep Oregon Green™ has been promoting healthy landscapes and safe communities by educating the public of our shared responsibility to prevent human-caused wildfires.

80% of the proceeds of this beer will go to Oregon’s 2020 Community Rebuilding Fund working on the ground in Oregon helping those most in need right now. The remaining 20% of proceeds will go directly to Keep Oregon Green™ to help them carry on in the mission of preventing human caused wildfires in Oregon through education and engagement.

“Witnessing the complete destruction of entire towns by the Riverside Fire not 30 miles from my own home was so beyond belief…and to think that it was human caused made it all that much more terrible. That’s when I reached out to Kristin at Keep Oregon Green™ and we came up with Keep Oregon Green IPA—a 100% Oregon grown beer where ALL proceeds will go toward not only helping those most in need right now, but also to help prevent this from happening in the future,” said Ben Parsons, Baerlic Brewing Co

“Over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are started by people. The power and responsibility of wildfire is squarely in our hands. Whether at home, on the job, or out having fun, predict the outcome of any outdoor activity that could possibly spark a wildfire. Predictable is preventable. As our population continues to grow, urban boundaries expand, and wildfires increase in frequency, intensity and cost, Keep Oregon Green’s message is more important than ever,” said Kristin Babbs, Keep Oregon Green™

THE CHALLENGE:

Inspired by Sierra Nevada’s Resilience IPA program, we hope that we can get as many Oregon breweries as possible to follow along and brew their own Keep Oregon Green IPA and commit to donating 100% of proceeds toward wildfire relief and prevention in Oregon. Oregon brewers are a very giving community and we hope that they will rise to the challenge to help our fellow Oregonians most impacted by these recent fires. And while the smoke has cleared, the path of destruction remains. Email beer@baerlicbrewing.com for more info on how to be a part.

ABOUT THE BEER:

Keep Oregon Green™ IPA is brewed with Oregon grown malted barley and Oregon-grown Centennial hops from Crosby Hop Farm and Oregon-grown Strata hops from Indie Hops.

Thanks to our wonderful trade partners who have donated the ingredients and supplies needed to get this beer out in the world: Thanks to Crosby Hops, Indie Hops, Craft Canning and Innovative Labeling Solutions for their contributions to this cause.

Keep Oregon Green™ IPA is live for presale now, with it being available for Home Delivery or Prepay’N’Pickup on Thursday October 15th.

Touchless Prepay/Pickup at either our southeast or northeast Portland locations!

About Baerlic Brewing Co.

Baerlic is a proudly Self-Distributed, Stubbornly Independent and Brewer Owned brewery founded in 2014 by homebrewers Ben Parsons and Rik Hall. Recognized as the Oregon Beer Awards Brewery of the Year in both 2017 and 2018, Baerlic serves Portland, OR with 2 locations—Brewery & Taproom at 2235 SE 11th Ave and our Beergarden and Food Pod at 6035 NE Halsey.