Badger State Brewing Releases Golden Daze, Mean Green IPA

GREEN Bay, Wis. — Badger State Brewing Company is bringing two beers that have driven continued growth and success for the Wisconsin brewery based in Green Bay.

Golden Daze features a lighter malt bill and juicy hops whereas Mean Green focuses its slightly caramel forward malts combined with New Zealand hops. Both beers have been added to the brewery’s 16 oz. can lineup as special releases.

“The beauty of utilizing different malts and ingredients to highlight different flavors and aromas of all these new age hops we’re now getting our hands on is what make the continual evolution of IPA’s possible,” said Andrew Fabry, founder of Badger State Brewing. “Mean Green has been co-founder and head brewer Sam Yanda’s favorite beer since he first brewed it several years ago, whereas I drove the conceptualization of Golden Daze a bit more. That’s the greatness behind having different minds at work in the brewery when it comes to new beers and product development.”

These additions come following a year filled with excitement and near completion of a huge production expansion for Badger State Brewing. The brewery now operates a 30bbl, 15bbl and 7bbl brew system.

“We’re looking to our hop forward beers to continue to be leaders for the growth of Badger State in 2019 and beyond, alongside several other styles that really help us stand out up here in Green Bay,” said Fabry.

For more information on Badger State Brewing and distribution availability of these beers visit badgerstatebrewing.com/beer-finder

