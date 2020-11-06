Badger State Brewing Debuts Hard Cider In 16 oz. Cans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Badger State Brewing officially makes it’s hard cider debut with the release of Orchard Apple available now in 16oz cans. The cider will act as the flagship variety for the cider division of the beverage company. Seasonal and specialty cider varieties are expected to join the hard cider lineup in the near future.

Orchard Apple Hard Cider is a clean and dry traditional cider with zero added sugar and is naturally gluten-free. 16oz cans are available alongside fresh draught pours from the Tap Room. Cans will begin distribution to local stores and retailers in the coming weeks.

