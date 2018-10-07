Bad Granny Cider Announces Seasonal Lineup

CHELAN, Wash. — This fall, Chelan-based Bad Granny Cider—sister company to Karma Vineyards—will give hard cider lovers something to talk about with its seasonal line up, including the tickle-your-tongue Cidermaster Reserve prepared in the truly special Méthode Champenoise style; the blushing “In the Flesh” made from red fleshed apples with a unique pink pulp; and Heirloom, created with traditional cider apples for added complexity. All three hard ciders will be available for a limited time this fall at major retailers, bottle shops and restaurants across Washington, Idaho and in Portland, Ore., and also by joining the Bad Granny Old “B.A.G” Club.

“Bad Granny hard ciders are so good because we combine the highest-quality local fruit with an expertise in wine making to produce semi-dry ciders that are clean, complex, refreshing and never cloyingly sweet,” said Vicki Daigneault, Vice President of Marketing with Bad Granny Cider. “Our knowledge of wine helps to create a product that has similar nuances found in a beautiful bottle of Sauvignon Blanc or a crisp, dry bottle of Champagne, while maintaining the true heritage of hard cider.”

As a very special release, Bad Granny created its Cidermaster Reserve. Applying the traditional Méthode Champenoise style to this cider’s production, heritage cider apples—Dabinett and Roxbury Russetts—are combined with the company’s proprietary Champagne yeast. The barrel-aged cider undergoes a secondary fermentation process to create the infamous “tiny bubbles” indicative of the best Champagne. Bad Granny is among the few producers of this kind of cider in Washington.

In addition to its fall showcase, other Bad Granny offerings include the Original Honey Crisp, made from award-winning Washington apples, Black Currant and Rainier Cherry—the only hard cider made with locally grown Rainier Cherries. Coming soon, Bad Granny will introduce its new Pear Cider, created from golden-blond Washington D’Anjous for a light, semi-sweet taste.

Bad Granny sources much of its fruit from Gilbert Orchards in Yakima, Wash., one of the oldest and largest growers in the state, producing the excellent, consistent flavor found in Bad Granny hard ciders. All Bad Granny ciders are naturally gluten-free.

The Bad Granny Tasting Room is located at Karma Vineyards at 1681 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, Wash. To learn more, please visit www.badgrannycider.com.

About Bad Granny Cider

Bad Granny Cider was founded in 2016 by Karma Vineyards and is located in the heart of the country’s most fertile apple-growing region in Chelan, Wash. Inspired by techniques used throughout the great sparkling wine regions of the world, and by its sister company Karma Vineyards, Bad Granny uses local fruit from a small family-owned orchard to create semi-dry ciders that are always clean, complex, refreshing and never cloyingly sweet. For more information, please visit www.badgrannycider.com