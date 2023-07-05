Backwoods Brewing to Open Satellite Pub in Downtown Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR – Backwoods Brewing announces new satellite pub in downtown Hillsboro. The pub will be the anchor tenant in the Main Street Commons development – a revitalization of a large former US Bank building.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the space,” says owner and CEO Steve Waters. “At 7,800 square feet we’ll have plenty of room to make our neighbors in Hillsboro comfortable in our new pub.”

The space also boasts a 3,000 square foot rooftop bar with wood paneled walls and covered space that cuts a striking figure in the downtown skyline. “With elevator access and taps in the rooftop area, it will definitely be the popular spot to have a beer and people watch from up above,” says Jason Ogden, Regional GM of Backwoods’ Portland and Hillsboro satellite locations.

Backwoods is making this announcement while also on the verge of opening their new cabins as part of their expansion onto a new property in their headquarters of Carson, WA, and while also co-hosting a soon-to-be-announced beer festival with another brewery in Portland on July 29th.

“I’ll admit it, there’s a lot going on at Backwoods right now, and we’re all working a decent amount of overtime to bring it all together,” says Tom Waters, owner and COO. “But the feeling of doing so many fun things all at once is pretty hard to beat, and there’s an air of excitement among our whole crew.”

And what about the rumors of Backwoods opening a Ridgefield location? “A spot in Ridgefield has been something we’ve attempted and come close to a couple of times now, but we haven’t gotten a deal to stick yet, unfortunately. Obviously this new spot in Hillsboro and opening the cabins is going to distract us for a little bit, but we still have our sights up north after this settles down, so please be patient with us, Clark County fans!” says Steve.

Construction on the Hillsboro remodel is underway and other tenants in the building including Sizzle Pie and Grand Central Bakery will be opening up in the coming weeks, but Backwoods’ portion started later and is planned to be ready for open in mid-September to early October.

“Our beer has always had a presence on the west side and we’ve done lots of events, but we’ve gotten the chance to meet even more of the business owners and residents of Hillsboro since we started researching this new pub and everyone has been great,” says Jason. “We can’t wait to invite them in for a pint.”

About Backwoods Brewing Company

Backwoods Brewing Company is a rapidly expanding, family-owned brewery from Carson, Washington. Originating in 2012, Backwoods went from small town gem to quickly being recognized for its delicious beer and the comfortable ambiance of the pub setting. Backwoods’ beer began being distributed throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, and in 2018 Backwoods became even more a part of the Portland beer community by opening a satellite pub in the Pearl District. Recently in spring of this year, Backwoods announced plans to turn the pub in Carson into a brewery resort and will be opening cabins with further amenities to follow in the coming years. Backwoods beer can be found at their pubs in Carson, WA, Portland, OR and soon Hillsboro, OR, as well as various retailers throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Learn more at www.backwoodsbrewing.com