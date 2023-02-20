Avery Brewing Co. Releases New Hop Freaks Exploration IPSA Series: Brewed by Hop Freaks, For Hop Freaks

BOULDER, Colorado – After months of innovation and taproom trials, Avery Brewing Co. is launching a new series of IPAs brewed for crusaders of curiosity. As the first brewery to package an “India Pale Ale” in Colorado, Avery Brewing Co. has a long and storied love for all things hops. Nearly 30 years later, the brewing company is continuing to push boundaries in the limitless world of craft beer with their Hop Freaks Exploration Series. Joining the company’s core lineup are two IPAs: Clear Horizons and Nomadic Dreamer, with additional releases planned for later in the year. Capturing the spirit of continuous exploration, adventure and discovery, the Hop Freaks Exploration Series unleashes the inner vagabond inside each of us.

Set out for Clear Horizons, an IPA unlike any before it. This crisp, bright IPA boasts brilliant clarity with a vibrant blend of tropical hop flavor. Prepare for a cascade of citrus hop aromas, and a balanced bitterness that delights the palate. Awaken the Nomadic Dreamer inside of you with a deeply hazy, New England-style IPA that is illuminated with the aromas and flavors of orange and mango. Expect waves of juicy hop flavor and a tranquil finish that will leave you wanting more.

“Back when we developed Avery IPA in 1996, the India Pale Ale beer style was typically too bitter for many craft beer lovers. Times have certainly changed, and for the better!” said Adam Avery, Founder of Avery Brewing Company. “Using our new pilot system, we were able to experiment with new styles, unique hops, different yeast strains, and innovative brewing techniques to develop IPAs that are unlike any that we’ve brewed before. I’m very proud of where we’ve landed with these new IPAs, and we hope Avery fans agree.”

“The Hop Freaks Exploration Series was a fun new challenge for the brewing team at Avery,” shared Josh Rapp, Brewing Manager at Avery Brewing Company. “We were very intentional in developing the recipes for these beers, and wanted this series to follow the mantra ‘Brewed by Hop Freaks, for Hop Freaks’. We’re excited to see how Clear Horizons, Nomadic Dreamer, and future releases resonate with our fans. Hop Freaks Unite!”

Clear Horizons and Nomadic Dreamer will be joining Avery’s year-round core lineup in February and March 2023. These IPAs will be distributed across Avery’s retail footprint on draft, in six-packs of 12oz cans, and in the Avery Tap Room and to-go cooler. Visit the company’s Brew Finder to find it near you at averybrewing.com/brewfinder. The Hop Freaks Exploration Series: Brewed by Hop Freaks, for Hop Freaks.

At Avery Brewing Company, we are enthusiastic curators of all things beer. From our home in Boulder, Colorado, we use nearly 30 years of brewing experience to deliver fan favorites and bold innovations to curious beer lovers everywhere. Join us and we’ll guide you through the limitless world of craft beer with offerings like White Rascal, our flagship Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, and an impressive barrel-aged series.

