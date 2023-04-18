Avery Brewing Announces New Gose con Sandia Sour Ale

BOULDER, Colo.— Avery Brewing, part of Mahou USA, is excited to announce its latest addition to the brewery’s year-round sour ale El Gose, Gose con Sandía. The balanced sea salt and lime combined with juicy watermelon is the perfect twist on a fan-favorite.

The original session sour ale, El Gose, is brought to an entirely new dimension with the creation of Gose con Sandía because of its subtly sweet, slightly tart taste. Gose con Sandía is a play on a Mexican cocktail known for combining lime and salt, which is where the Spanish name comes in, Avery Brewing Company Brewing Manager Josh Rapp said, adding that translation is “Gose with Watermelon.”

“The Gose is a time-honored German beer style with a rich history,” Rapp said. “The traditional Gose has a hint of salinity from the salty Gose River and tartness from spontaneous fermentation. We wanted to pay homage to the Gose tradition by adding sea salt and lime to impart that salinity and tartness, and then added all-natural watermelon to the mix, giving this brew its signature refreshing taste.”

Gose con Sandía was first introduced in Avery Brewing’s taproom last year as a pilot brew said, Avery Brewing Company General Manager Jesse Gershamn.

“We had been experimenting with fruit adjuncts to add to El Gose, and had taproom trials with four different flavors: watermelon, blackberry, yuzu, and mango,” Gershman said. “Within a week of adding ‘Watermelon Gose’ on draft, it was ranking among the highest selling beers in our taproom, and it was clear this flavor was a new fan-favorite.”

Avery Brewing is excited to officially announce that Gose con Sandía has been added to the year-round lineup, and is available on draft now in our taproom. Gose con Sandía will also be available nationwide and in our ‘Avery’s Gear Shop,’ which features to-go coolers in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

About Avery Brewing Company

At Avery Brewing Company, we are enthusiastic curators of all things beer. From our home in Boulder, Colorado, we use nearly 30 years of brewing experience to deliver fan favorites and bold innovations to curious beer lovers everywhere. Join us and we’ll guide you through the limitless world of craft beer with offerings like White Rascal, our flagship Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, and an impressive barrel-aged series.

Beer First. The Rest Will Follow.

About Mahou USA

Established in 2023, Mahou USA is a combination of brands from Avery Brewing, Founders Brewing and Mahou Imports. Specializing in brews that are complex, in-your-face ales, with huge aromatics and tons of flavor, Mahou USA ranks among the top 10 largest craft breweries in the U.S. The brands under Mahou USA have received numerous awards from the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, and RateBeer and BeerAdvocate users often rate its beers among the best in the world.

https://www.averybrewing.com/