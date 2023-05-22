AVAL Releases Its Brightest and Juiciest Cider to Date

AVAL Cider, The Bretagne based French cider producer known for bringing modern takes on traditional Breton cider production has launched its newest addition, BLANC. This new cider is the most approachable and friendly cider that AVAL has ever released, utilizing sour and sweet apples to create a clean, subtly sweet and mineral-driven cider that is sure to be a favorite for everyone from the well initiated cider fan to consumers looking for an easy drinking low calorie beverage.

BLANC is a bright and juicy cider that employs Bretagne’s 1000 years of cider making tradition to produce a cider that pleases the domestic cider consumer’s tastes. Its low tannins make it lighter on the palate while still maintaining a creamy body and high minerality. Sophisticated yet friendly, the perfect pairing for warmer weather.

“We’re really excited to launch BLANC, we take a lot of pride in creating ciders that are both delicious and authentic. BLANC embodies those values, offering a clean, approachable cider that highlights the natural flavor of

the apples – no sugars or concentrates needed” says Romain Guille, Co-Founder at AVAL Cider. “As temperatures rise there is nothing quite as refreshing as a well-made cider. BLANC is the perfect balance of tart, sweet and crushable, making it the perfect choice for the summer months.”

AVAL has been making the best of Breton cider available to the US market for nearly a decade. Our commitment to bringing traditionally produced French ciders in modern packaging has made them at home everywhere from neighborhood bodegas to Michelin Star restaurants. Our new release BLANC employs the same natural process as our OG GOLD and bright ROSE variations- fermented without the use of sugar or concentrate. So whether you prefer something classic or something a little more playful, you can count on consistency across all our products. We cannot wait to share it with you.

https://www.avalcider.com/