Author Mead Company Expands Distribution in Oregon and Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Author Mead Company is proud to announce that they have signed on with two distributors to bring their draft meads to more places in the Pacific Northwest. Point Blank Distributing in Portland, OR will handle Oregon distribution and Kendall’s Pioneer in Ridgefield, WA will handle Washington distribution. This move will help Author Mead Co. go deeper and wider with customers and consumers in their home market. Point Blank and Kendall’s Pioneer will expand the distribution footprint for both on-premise and off-premise retail accounts.

“We are thrilled to be working with the knowledgeable, professional and cutting edge teams at both Point Blank and Kendall’s Pioneer. We have been bursting at the seams trying to keep up using a self-distribution model and this brings peace of mind that we will exceed expectations with our crowd-favorite draft meads and the great service our customers have come to know us by,” said Mike Killgore, Director of Operations and Brewing at Author Mead Co.

They will be bringing on board the entire lineup of cans, kegs and bottles including Raspberry, Semi-Sweet, Marionberry and Rosé, as well as seasonals Peach, Black Currant Sour and Cranberry.

About Author Mead Co.

Author Mead Co. has revolutionized mead by producing a new crisp, carbonated, lower-ABV, balanced style known as Draft Mead, utilizing local ingredients and supporting sustainability in the Pacific Northwest. The Company was founded in 2018 by a team of craft beer enthusiasts pioneering a new method of making mead with a mission to change-the-game in craft brewing. For more information, visit @authormead on Instagram or at www.authormead.com.