Author Jeremy Banas Releases Book on Pierre Celis, The Godfather of Witbier

On February 8, 2021 Local Texas author, Jeremy Banas will release his new book Celis Beer: Born In Belgium, Brewed In Texas from publishers The History Press. To commemorate the launching of his book, a meet/greet and signing for the media will be held at the Celis Brewery (located at 10001 Metric Blvd Austin, Texas 78758) on February 12, 2021 from 4-7pm CST.

After almost two years of researching, writing, and editing the book, Jeremy is excited to release this historical piece that is sure to become a must-read for all craft beer lovers! Celis Beer: Born In Belgium, Brewed In Texas, highlights the history of Pierre Celis, The Godfather of Witbier, from his beginnings in Hoegaarden, Belgium in 1966 to the Celis we know and love today, as well as a history of the style he brought to the world.

From The History Press: “A former milkman in the small village of Hoegaarden, Belgium, Pierre Celis opened a brewery that brought back the extinct witbier style of his native Hoegaarden and rejuvenated an old-world tradition throughout Belgium and Europe. Following a devastating fire in his native country, the godfather of witbier set up shop in Texas, where his passion took fresh shape in the form of Celis Beer and influenced an entire generation of beer lovers. His legacy continues under the stewardship of his daughter, Christine, who revived the brand in 2017, along with his granddaughter, Daytona, who brews there now. Author Jeremy Banas relates how the Hoegaarden legend founded Austin’s first craft brewery.”

Jeremy Banas is a freelance journalist and beer writer. His writing has appeared in the San Antonio Current, San Antonio Magazine, TheFullPint.com, BeerAdvocate Magazine, True Brew Magazine, The Bexar Times, and the Brewers Association’s craftbeer.com, as well as his own website ruinationpress.com. He is the author of two previous books, San Antonio Beer: Alamo City History by the Pint (coauthored with Travis Polling) and Pearl: A History of San Antonio’s Iconic Beer. He also serves as a co-founder of San Antonio Beer Week.

Jeremy comes from a proud brewing tradition. His cousins Carl and Joseph Occhiatio were the last owners of the historic Tivoli Brewing Company in Denver, Colorado, from 1965 to 1969, at which his grandfather also worked. Jeremy has achieved the designation of Certified Beer Server in the Cicerone Certification Program and is working toward his master’s degree in history. He resides in San Antonio, Texas, with his three boys, Quinn, Jack, and Maxwell.

In addition to this event, community members will have the opportunity to meet and greet with author Jeremy Banas, at several upcoming book signing events throughout the city, including a larger celebration of the book held at Celis in honor of Pierre’s birthday on March 21, 2021.

