Austin Eastciders Taps Aaron Draplin for its New Packaging

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s apple season. In the Pacific Northwest orchards are teeming with Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp and more. Apples have grown up.

Austin Eastciders premieres Imperial Cider, a blend of unfiltered apple juice from the Pacific Northwest with a slightly higher ABV than most comparable beverages at 8.3%.

Knowing the new offering had a character of its own, Austin Eastciders tapped Aaron Draplin, one of the brand’s favorite designers, to help bring the flavor to life. A perfect representation of the creative spirit that drives Austin Eastciders forward, Draplin spends a great deal of his time inspiring designers through ongoing tours across America, giving design talks and selling his one-of-a-kind merch. The collaboration resulted in a unique new can, with it’s wavy lines and bright, juicy apple-green colors offers a clear connection to Draplin’s Thick Lines poster series.

“We’re new to the cider game. And dang, this stuff is DELICIOUS,” Draplin said. “It’s been a blast working with the Eastciders crew to bring these cans to life. You haven’t lived until you’ve seen a tower of pallets of the stuff! I’ve seen proof. Crack open a couple and get weird!”

Sounds delicious? Consumers will need to move fast, as the limited offering is a special treat that will be on shelves for a short time with one production run! Not just delicious, the can alone is a collector’s item. Launching in October, Imperial Cider will be available in 12oz 6-packs at $13.99, and in kegs.

For More Information:

https://austineastciders.com/