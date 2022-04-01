Austin Eastciders Launches Limited Release Passion Fruit Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas cidery and flavor-forward innovator Austin Eastciders is excited to announce their latest innovation: Passion Fruit Cider! Developed as a fan-favorite in the brand’s tasting rooms, the new flavor takes Austin Eastciders’ premier seasonal slot for the summer, replacing smash hit Watermelon.

Dave Rule, SVP Marketing at Austin Eastciders said, “we have built a reputation for craveable summer releases and this tropical, cloudy Passionfruit cider will not disappoint.”

Tasting notes of the new flavor include:

Appearance: Cloudy, unfiltered, passion fruit pulp, light orange

Aroma: Passion fruit, orange, crisp apple and notes of mango

Taste: Sweet and tart passion fruit with notes of citrus, grapefruit, and a tropical twist

Speaking to the sweet notes of Passion Fruit, Brittnay Perlo, Director of Cider Making/Product Development at Austin Eastciders, said, “our unfiltered, cloudy passion fruit cider will send your taste buds to a tropical place. On the nose you will get a burst of passion fruit, with notes of mango and orange. To taste you will get sweet and tart passion fruit, notes of citrus and grapefruit, with a tropical twist. This cider is made with bittersweet apples from France, and passion fruit from Ecuador.”

Passion Fruit Cider will be available late March in 6-packs, in market while supplies last. The flavor is also featured in Austin Eastciders Limited Release Summer Variety Pack, which also includes three cans each of Original, Blood Orange, Pineapple. Stay tuned for additional details on new Austin Eastciders flavors and specials available at the Barton Springs and Collaboratory tap rooms.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft.

For More Information:

https://austineastciders.com/