Austin Eastciders Launches Light Cider Line

The Texas Cidery expands with a real fruit, one-hundred calorie Light Cider line

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders has been in the better-for-you business since they were founded and early to the market with adult beverages that boast less sugar, less carbs and real fruit juice. The company’s products have always been gluten-free with no artificial sweeteners. That’s why they are excited to announce Austin Eastciders Light Cider, a natural evolution for folks who want to shave their alcoholic beverage calories down to one-hundred calories per serving without compromising on taste! Austin Eastciders Light Cider is an offering that is truly unique to the alcohol space, providing a more satisfying experience beyond light beer and beyond seltzer.

Staying true to Austin Eastciders’ commitment to real fruit and no artificial sweeteners, Austin Eastciders Light Cider comes in at just one-hundred calories per serving to set a new standard in the better-for-you alcohol space. Each flavor starts with the fermentation of apple juice and is then blended with real fruit juice. The Light Cider line is launching with four new flavors, including:

Mango Mimosa: This blend of mangos, oranges, and apples is a tropical twist on cider that just screams brunch.

Cucumber Agave: The perfect blend of fresh, juicy cucumbers, earthy agave, and fresh apples, giving you a delicious cucumber agave experience. It’s so light and refreshing, you won’t be able to put your drink down.

Strawberry Lemonade: A delightful blend of strawberries and lemons, this is the perfect blend of sweet and tart that keeps you coming back for more.

Texas Brut: This cider is perfect for all types of occasions; whether it’s for those casual day drinking events or toasting a fancy night on the town. You can also replace the champagne in your favorite champagne cocktail with Austin Eastciders Texas Brut!

“Even before the huge rise in hard seltzer all of the new dollars to the alcohol space were driven by low-calorie options including ultra light beers. As the growth in seltzer calms down, adventurous consumers are seeking out unique and better tasting low calorie alcohol options.,” said Dave Rule, SVP of Marketing at Austin Eastciders. “We’re excited for people to discover the elevated flavor experience of our NEW Austin Eastciders Light Cider line-up

Austin Eastciders is constantly innovating, dreaming up products that answer exactly what consumers are looking for in their beverage choices. “Austin Eastciders has the Imperial Stash line-up with ABV’s over 8% alcohol per serving, we have our full-flavored cider line-up that we are known for, and now we have the new line of Light Ciders that is blended to optimize the most delicious, most satisfying flavor experience you can buy with only 100 calories per serving,” said Rule.

Launching in December, Austin Eastciders Light Cider will be available in a Variety Pack with all four flavors ($19.99), along with a six pack of Texas Brut and Mango Mimosa ($19.99), and both flavors on draft.Stay tuned for additional details on new Austin Eastciders flavors and specials available at the Barton Springs and Collaboratory tap rooms. Visit https://austineastciders.com/ to learn more.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 22 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.