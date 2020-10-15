Austin Eastciders and NadaMoo! Launch Hard Cider-Infused Ice Cream

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders and NadaMoo! are now offering a sweet treat with their new limited-time-only cider-infused hard frozen dessert. The beloved Austin brands have collaborated to bring locals a delicious new small batch NadaMoo! concoction that is creamy and decadent, yet dairy-free, gluten-free and plant-based with real Austin Eastciders cider for a boozy bonus of 3% ABV. This is an indulgent treat for those who are 21 and over.

“We have always been focused on commitment to quality ingredients and flavor, so we could not be more excited to partner with a like-minded company in the better-for-you space, like NadaMoo!,” shares Dave Rule, Vice President of Marketing at Austin Eastciders.

NadaMoo! President and CEO, Daniel Nicholson, adds, “Our teams seamlessly worked together to create such a unique and delicious small-batch hard frozen dessert line. We are thrilled to be delivering something fun, decadent, and inherently Austin to our passionate customers during this time.”

Austin foodies and fans can look forward to trying the hard frozen dessert treats in four flavors, all made completely from scratch:

Vanilla Rosé: A perfect blend of NadaMoo!’s coconut milk ice cream and Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider, this light and floral flavor is a unique twist on rosé wine.

Blood Orange Chocolate: NadaMoo!'s smooth chocolate coconut milk ice cream + Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider = rich chocolatey goodness with the perfect hint of citrus.

Piña Colada: This tropically inspired flavor blends smooth NadaMoo! coconut milk ice cream and Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider for a scoopable take on a Pina Colada.

Apple Pie: This new twist on a classic, uses Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider mixed with real apple pieces and the iconic creamy NadaMoo! coconut milk ice cream. Each bite is crisp and slightly sweet with soft cinnamon notes.

The limited-time-only offering will be available beginning September 24th, exclusively at the NadaMoo! Scoop Shop(1701 S Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX) and Austin Eastciders Barton Springs tasting room and restaurant(1530 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX). Each frozen treat will be sold at $8.99 a pint and unique dessert offerings are available at Austin Eastciders Barton Springs.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders offers a robust core collection including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders ranging from a Fall inspired Cranberry to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants across 18 states including Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, D.C., the Carolinas, Tennessee, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. In addition to these locations, the brand also has two Tap Rooms in Austin, the Austin Eastciders Collaboratory and newly created Austin Eastciders Barton Springs. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com and @Eastciders_Bartonsprings for the latest on the new restaurant and second tap room.

About NadaMoo!

Established in Austin, Texas, in 2005, NadaMoo!, the original coconut milk ice cream, was founded on a mission to make the world happier and healthier – one scoop at a time. NadaMoo!, a certified B Corporation, is made with its proprietary extra-creamy, dairy-free coconut milk base, and with certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients. NadaMoo! offers ice cream aficionados a creamy taste and texture of regular ice cream while remaining dairy-free and offering lower overall calories and zero cholesterol. The company makes its products in Texas and is dedicated to using ingredients whenever possible in support of a fair, sustainable and contaminant-free food chain. Owned by his South Texas family, President and CEO Daniel Nicholson has led the company’s expansion into new regions and points of distribution across the nation without forgetting his roots. NadaMoo! is available in natural, conventional, specialty and co-op grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit nadamoo.com, or @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter, and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.