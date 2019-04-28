Atlas Brew Works Releases Ninja Sauce Belgian Pale Ale

Washington, D.C. — Ivy City brewery Atlas Brew Works is excited to unveil its summer seasonal release, Ninja Sauce. Not your typical Belgian Pale Ale, the light-bodied, fruity, and extremely drinkable beer balances tropical Mosaic hops with subtle spice and bright citrus notes from the Belgian yeast. To celebrate the Ninja Sauce release, Atlas will host different market events starting Wednesday, May 1, leading up to its Tap Room Release on Friday, May 3.

Ninja Sauce Release at City Tap Penn Quarter – Wednesday, May 1 @ 4 pm

Join the Atlas team for the first DC release of Ninja Sauce at City Tap Penn Quarter (901 9th Street NW). Starting at 4 pm, enjoy a mini tap-takeover of Atlas brews like Ninja Sauce, Hop Bot, District Common, Silent Neighbor, and The Shape of Funk to Come while the Atlas team raffles off swag and Wu-Tang Vinyl.

Ninja Sauce Release at City Tap Dupont – Thursday, May 2 @ 5 pm

Those unable to make it out to Penn Quarter on Wednesday can join the Atlas team at sister restaurant City Tap Dupont (1250 Connecticut Ave NW) on Thursday for another chance to win Atlas swag and Wu-Tang Vinyl. Sip on the Belgian Pale Ale while talking with Head Brewer Daniel Vilarrubi and other Atlas brewers throughout the evening.

Official Tap Room Release at Atlas Brew Works – Friday, May 3

Celebrate the official Tap Room release at Atlas Brew Works (2052 West Virginia Ave NE) on Friday, May 3. Beginning at 4 pm, the flavorful beer will be available for purchase on draft and by the six-pack to go.

For more information on Atlas Brew Works and a full list of venues carrying Ninja Sauce, visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City neighborhood, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a 100% solar-powered facility. Look out for a larger second location, opening across from Nationals Park in spring 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.