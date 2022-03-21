Atlantucky Brewery Honors Women’s History Month with ‘Peaches & Queens’

Atlantucky Brewing is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting its Floor Manager and Brewer-in-Training Shana “Boogie Monstah” Otero and other female Atlantucky staff by producing a peach cobbler ale in partnership with beer educator Jen Price of Atlanta Beer Boutique and Craft Women Connect.

The “Peaches & Queens” 6.7 % alcohol-by-volume peach-infused ale is brewed with real graham cracker, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. It was created with the goal of crafting a beer that both non-beer drinkers and craft beer connoisseurs would enjoy.

“At Atlantucky, our goal has always been to introduce craft beer to underrepresented segments of the craft beer industry,” Boogie said. “Being lucky enough to travel with Nappy Roots to many breweries, allowed me the opportunity to realize there’s a beer out there for everyone. So, we choose to accept that challenge and would like to introduce everyone to their new favorite beers and brewery Atlantucky.”

Georgia’s newest black-owned brewery, Atlantucky, is owned by Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The Grammy Award-nominated group began experimenting at their home brewery, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery is already making noise by taking home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country where they trade ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends begin to build their own brewery from the ground up. The show recently won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the Rome International Film Festival on Nov. 11.

