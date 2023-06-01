Athletic Brewing Releases Rainbow Wall Blood Orange IPA For Pride Month

Leading non-alcoholic craft brewer to donate 100% of Rainbow Wall profits

MILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO – Athletic Brewing Company, America’s largest non-alcoholic craft brewery, today announced the re-release of its popular Rainbow Wall Blood Orange IPA for Pride Month.

Originally released in 2021 and named after a scenic climbing route in Nevada’s Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Rainbow Wall was crafted in collaboration with professional LGBTQIA+ climber Alex Johnson in honor of Pride Month. This crisp, citrus-forward, and slightly hazy Blood Orange IPA is available for a limited time.

To celebrate the return of Rainbow Wall, 100% of profits from the 2023 release will be shared with three organizations uplifting and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community: The Out Foundation, Out & Equal, and San Diego Pride.

The OUT Foundation is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization supporting the LGBTQIA+ community by providing access to inclusive fitness spaces and wellness resources for adults, while global nonprofit Out & Equal works exclusively to enhance LGBTQIA+ workplace equality through programs, corporate partnerships, and events. Additionally, Athletic Brewing is sponsoring San Diego Pride during the week of July 8 – 16.

“We’re excited to relaunch Rainbow Wall and proud to be utilizing the profits from this brew to continue supporting inclusive communities,” said Athletic Brewing Co-Founder & CEO Bill Shufelt. “We make brews for everyone and strongly believe in using our business as a force for good by widening the aperture of audiences being invited to enjoy great-tasting non-alcoholic beer.”

Rainbow Wall is available to purchase starting June 1, while supplies last, on www.athleticbrewing.com. To learn more about Athletic Brewing’s values and IMPACT programs, please visit www.athleticbrewing.com/pages/values

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is the 13th largest craft brewer in America and the leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. The company’s brews, which launched commercially in 2018, are now distributed in all 50 states and available at 50,000 retail stores nationwide. In 2023, Athletic was ranked as the 4th fastest-growing company in the Americas by Financial Times. Athletic was also ranked as the fastest-growing U.S. beverage manufacturer by Inc. Magazine in 2022, and named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies.” The company has won over 70 prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries in Milford, Connecticut, and San Diego, and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored near beers and hop-infused sparkling waters are available on www.athleticbrewing.com.