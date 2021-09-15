Athletic Brewing Releases NA Festbier for ‘Sober Oktoberfest’

STRATFORD, CT & SAN DIEGO, CA – Following the success of last year’s Sober Oktoberfest and 5K, America’s first exclusively non-alcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing Company is releasing America’s first non-alcoholic Oktoberfest brew. Perhaps no other beer style is as renowned as the Oktoberfest style but until now active adults looking to cut back on alcohol remained thirsty for this autumn seasonal. But the wait is over. In honor of the traditional Oktoberfest beers, this Festbier is brewed with German Vienna and Munich malts, and German Hersbrucker hops.

“Up until now, Oktoberfest beers for drinkers looking to keep their edge without compromising their social life have been missing. Our Oktoberfest should complement the fall seasonal beer category and allow a wider audience to take part in celebrations – even if this year’s Oktoberfest is in the comfort of our homes rather than at an outdoor tented party,” said Athletic Brewing co-founder John Walker. “Autumn is an exciting time for beer connoisseurs – and whether a person prefers alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages shouldn’t prevent them from enjoying the rich, complex flavors of an Oktoberfest beer.”

Athletic Brewing brews more than 15 styles – the largest range of any non-alcoholic brewery. Leveraging Athletic’s proprietary brewing process, their brewers developed a great-tasting, full-flavor Festbier. With just 80 calories and 18 IBUs, the brew has a golden appearance, clean malt flavor notes of bread crust and toast, a delicate sweetness, and a restrained bitterness.

We’re beer lovers at heart. But we also love being healthy, active, and at our best. These conflicting passions created an internal struggle. Why couldn’t these loves live in harmony? Yes, there was non-alcoholic beer – but we’re lovers of great tasting beer. Maybe it just wasn’t possible, but we had to give it a try. A few years and hundreds of recipes later, Athletic Brewing Company was born – the first brewery fully devoted to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer in the United States. Athletic Brewing crafts its innovative recipes using only pure, all-natural ingredients in small batches at our custom breweries on the East and West Coasts. Our intricate process lets you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer without the alcohol. So, whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides a flavorful option without compromise

 

https://athleticbrewing.com

