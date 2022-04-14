Athletic Brewing Releases Limited-Edition Beer in Collaboration with JUSTIN’S Nut Butter

STRATFORD, Connecticut & SAN DIEGO, California – Athletic Brewing, the leading non-alcoholic craft brewer and recently named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2022, is once again releasing a limited edition peanut butter porter-style brew in collaboration with Justin’s, called Nature Nut, this April as part of their Trail Mix Pack ahead of Earth Day.

“Leading up to Earth Day, we want to inspire all adventurers to get outside and toast to our beautiful outdoor playground,” said Athletic Brewing CEO, Bill Shufelt. “This collaboration with Justin’s is the perfect mix of fun and the nut butter flavor we all love. We’re excited to partner with Justin’s for this second annual Nature Nut brew to celebrate our shared love of mother nature.”

Launching April 6, the limited-edition Trail Mix Pack fit for adventurers will include four 6-packs of Athletic Brewing (Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden Ale, Athletic Lite and Nature Nut) and two Justin’s Nut Butter Squeeze Packs, perfect for trail snacking.

Due to the complicated brewing process, the teams used peanut butter powder instead of actual Justin’s peanut butter, but the nutty spirit was encapsulated. Nature Nut is brewed with organic malt and peanut flour, cacao nibs, vanilla extract, hops, malted barley, oats and yeast. A 12-oz can contains 120 calories, 23g carbs and 2.4g protein. This American Porter’s roast and chocolate notes perfectly complements the nutty flavors.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Athletic Brewing to bring back Nature Nut to share with our fellow nature lovers who are looking for great tasting beer without compromise,” said Penny Andino, VP of Marketing for Justin’s. “Because we’re one of Mother Nature’s biggest fans, we’re also delighted that purchases of the Trail Mix Pack support conservation work in Justin’s home state.”

Athletic Brewing is committed to protecting everyone’s outdoor playground, which is why they are donating 2% of proceeds to Colorado-based organization, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, helping to preserve one of America’s favorite national parks, right in Justin’s backyard.

The Trail Mix Pack including Nature Nut will be available beginning April 6th exclusively on AthleticBrewing.com until supplies last.

About Athletic Brewing

Named as TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies of 2022” as well as Fast Company Magazine’s “Brands That Matter” in 2021, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews provide a refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2021 US Open Beer Awards Gold medal for Run Wild. Additionally, Athletic Brewing’s “Two for the Trails” initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Plus, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities. Athletic Brewing’s full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers is available for purchase on its website, as well as the company’s subscription offering – The Athletic Club.

About Justin’s

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin’s supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks that deliver great taste, unique texture and convenient nutrition. Justin’s was the first nut butter company to market its popular jarred offerings in single-serve 1.15-ounce squeeze packs available in all eleven varieties and marketed the first organic peanut butter cup in its most nostalgic form (2-cup pack). As of 2019, Justin’s full line of product offerings are Non-GMO project verified. The company is not only dedicated to providing superior products with mindfully sourced ingredients, but also actively engages in corporate social responsibility efforts each year, focusing on sustainable packaging and ingredients, pollinator conservation, and hunger relief.

For More Information

www.athleticbrewing.com