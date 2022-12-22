Athletic Brewing Company and WHOOP Partner to Measure Effects of Alcohol

New Campaign Encourages Consumers to ‘Give Dry a Try’

BOSTON and MILFORD, CT – Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer, and WHOOP, the human performance company, have announced a partnership that will explore the effects of alcohol on sleep, recovery, and fitness.

The two brands are inviting people to ‘Give Dry a Try’ this January while wearing WHOOP 4.0, a 24/7 health and fitness coach which tracks key physiological metrics alongside daily habits and lifestyle choices.

“We know from our data at WHOOP that alcohol consumption is the single most powerful behavior that impacts your recovery score,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. “We’re excited to partner with Athletic Brewing Company and encourage both current and new members to join our ‘Give Dry a Try’ team and log their drinking habits on WHOOP. I’m confident that you’ll feel fitter and more well-rested at the end of the month.”

As part of the campaign, WHOOP members are encouraged to join the ‘Give Dry a Try’ team and record their drinking habits in the WHOOP mobile app throughout January. At the end of the month, WHOOP will examine thousands of data points to better understand how alcohol consumption impacts various sleep and recovery metrics.

Through the partnership, Athletic Brewing and WHOOP hope to learn more about how alcohol can influence sleep duration, time spent in different sleep stages, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and more. This is a unique opportunity for WHOOP to build on its previous work to understand the effects of alcohol and encourage more members to track their daily habits.

According to a 2022 Morning Consult poll¹, nearly one in five Americans will choose to participate in a month-long challenge focused on abstaining from alcohol this January. However, 47% of those individuals are planning to reduce their consumption rather than giving up alcohol completely.

“We know that a growing number of consumers are committed to cutting back on their alcohol consumption, and Athletic brews are perfect for so many occasions,” said Bill Shufelt, Athletic Brewing Co-Founder & CEO, and WHOOP member. “80% of our customers still drink alcohol and 31 days of abstinence can be a daunting challenge. We’re thrilled to partner with WHOOP and encourage people to ‘Give Dry a Try’ this January.”

The two companies have also co-designed limited-edition WHOOP bands featuring the Run Wild and Upside Dawn colorways as well as the Athletic logo. Those are available for purchase at https://shop.whoop.com/en-us/collections/new. A portion of sales will be donated to Athletic Brewing’s Two For The Trails program, which is committed to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces.

WHOOP members are invited to join the ‘Give Dry a Try’ team in the WHOOP mobile app by navigating to the community tab and tapping the ellipsis in the top right corner where they will be prompted to enter the invite code COMM-4F9656.

Those who join the ‘Give Dry a Try’ team will be automatically entered for a chance to win the ‘Give Dry a Try’ Sweepstakes. The Grand Prize includes a one-year subscription to the Athletic Club along with a 12-month WHOOP membership and a limited-edition Athletic-branded WHOOP band. No purchase necessary. To view the official sweepstakes rules, visit: https://bit.ly/3I3RxbA

To learn more about the ‘Give Dry a Try’ team, visit: https://athleticbrewing.com/pages/whoop.

¹Morning Consult Poll conducted Jan. 4-5, 2022, among a representative sample of 210 U.S. adults ages 21 and over.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing, founded in 2017 by Bill Shufelt and John Walker, is America’s leading producer of non-alcoholic craft beer. In 2022, Athletic was ranked as the 26th fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine, named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential Companies,” and featured on Fortune’s “Change the World” list. Athletic was also selected as one of Ad Age’s Top 20 Hottest Brands of 2022 and appeared on Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” list in 2021. The company has won dozens of prestigious brewing awards, including Gold & Silver for its Run Wild and Free Wave IPAs in the 2022 US Open of Beer Championship. It was also named the North American Brewer of the Year at the 2022 International Beer Challenge. Athletic has custom breweries on the east and west coasts and donates 2% of all sales to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Plus, as a part of its IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up. As of 2022, Athletic Brewing is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Its full-flavored non-alcoholic brews and hop-infused sparkling waters are available for purchase on www.athleticbrewing.com. Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world’s most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit whoop.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. ​