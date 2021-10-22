Athletic Brewing Co. Releases First Non-Alcoholic Version of Brave Noise Pale Ale

All Profits from this Limited Release Will Benefit Hollaback! And its Mission to Create Safe Spaces for Underserved Communities and to End the Toxic Culture Created by Sexual Harassment

SAN DIEGO, CA — Athletic Brewing is proud to announce its collaboration with Brave Noise to brew the first-ever nonalcoholic release of the pale ale recipe. Athletic joins over 90 other breweries that have released Brave Noise to rally behind the organization’s powerful message. The release will be celebrated with a Brave Noise Release Party at Athletic Brewing’s San Diego brewery on October 24th.

Brave Noise is a global collaboration sparked by Brienne Allan, a brewer working at Notch Brewing in Salem, Massachusetts, when she posed the question “Have you ever experienced sexism in the beer industry?” Brienne’s question prompted stories of sexism, harassment, and assault experienced by countless women and went viral. The outpouring of stories shared on social media morphed into an industry movement and catalyst for industry change that led Brienne to develop the recipe for Brave Noise. The collaborative effort between breweries, microbreweries, and beer lovers seeks to make a long-term commitment to change and to provide safe and inclusive environments. Athletic Brewing will create the industry’s first nonalcoholic release of Brave Noise.

“With Brave Noise, we want breweries to create safe, supportive, and inclusive environments for staff and customers,” said Ash Eliot, of Women of the Bevolution and a spokesperson for Brave Noise. “By being part of this collab, Athletic is supporting our efforts and committing to the long-term work that needs to be done. We hope this initiative is a step in the direction to a better, safer, and discrimination-free beer world.”

Cara Wilson, one of Athletic’s San Diego-based brewers, is spearheading the collaboration. “I feel very honored to brew BraveNoise for Athletic Brewing,” said Cara. “I’m proud of Athletic notonly for this effort but proud to be part of an organization that iscommitted to creating an inclusive environment internally and who iscommitted to speaking out and advocating for others.”

All proceeds from this limited release will benefit Hollaback!, a non-profit organization that is an official Brave Noise partner. Hollaback!’s mission is to create safe spaces for underserved communities and end toxic culture by educating and empowering bystanders and victims of harassment. Athletic Brewing is going above and beyond the requirement to donate the proceeds to an approved non-profit, committing $25,000 to Hollaback!.

Brave Noise is a dry-hopped pale ale with a peachy nose, creamy mouthfeel, fruity notes of tangerine, mango, and stone fruit, and a balanced bitterness. This delicious and refreshingly fruity brew will be available from Athletic Brewing exclusively at their event in October. Single cans will be handed out and 6-packs will be available for purchase.The free event, the first at Athletic’s San Diego brewery, willfeature, of course, Brave Noise and other Athletic Brewing beers.

Local band Find Indigo will perform live, and vendors such as Women’sCraft Beer Collective, Rebelle for Kicks, Can She Dig It, Found &Freed, Abrigo, Dimension Z Art, Grandma Lois’ Closet, Plant YourIntention, and The Bountiful Bag, will all sell their merchandise atthe event. All onsite vendors are led by women, BIPOC, and/or membersof the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the partnership, Brave Noise has to review the code of conduct of organizations that want to brew their beer, which inspired Athletic Brewing to engage in candid voluntary meetings between the founders, head of HR, director of their JEDI program, and Athletic team members. This led to the enactment of an initiative that protects salespeople from interacting with external accounts they don’t feel safe working with by providing a safety net to cover the income lost by the account.

“We want teammates to feel safe coming forward and not to be financially trapped in an unhealthy situation,” said Alex Showerman, Athletic Brewing’s director of JEDI and non-profit partnerships. “The goal was to take our code of conduct a step further by creating an actionable step for our team members that empowers them and holds our industry accountable. If you don’t uphold our code of conduct, then wewon’t work with you.”

“We felt it was really important to make sure that there was a level of accountability outside of our walls,” added Athletic Brewing’s CEO and co-founder Bill Shufelt on working with team members to assess where they felt unsafe.In an effort to share best practices in eliminating toxic workplace culture, Athletic Brewing Co.’s code of conduct will be available via a QR code on every can of Brave Noise. Through partnerships with great organizations like Brave Noise and Hollaback, the beer industry can make essential strides forward.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including over 40 awards for excellence in the most prestigious and competitive stages in the US and beyond.

To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Additionally, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities.Craft beer fans can find Athletic Brewing’s revolutionary Upside Dawn Golden Ale, Run Wild IPA, and Free Wave Hazy IPA at major retailers in the U.S. They also ship directly to consumers at www.athleticbrewing.com, where craft beer lovers can purchase Athletic’s full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers and also join the company’s subscription offering – The Athletic Club.Whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

About Brave Noise

Brave Noise is a collaborative effort to provide inclusive and safeenvironments for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ throughout the beerindustry. By brewing this beer, your brewery is standing in solidaritywith those who shared their stories about mistreatment and who aresurvivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, andharassment within the industry. By standing with us now, you are partof the movement for change that is long overdue in beer.Beer has always been a great unifier. Let’s come together, discuss how we can do better, and create inclusive and safe environments for our staff and consumers.Take the next steps and let’s build our (beer) community for the better. Learn more and get involved at https://BraveNoiseBeer.com

About Hollaback!

Hollaback! is a global, people-powered movement to end harassment. Wework together to understand the problem, ignite public conversations,and develop innovative strategies that ensure equal access to publicspaces. We leverage the very spaces where harassment happens – fromonline to the streets – to have each other’s back and build a worldwhere we can all be who we are, wherever we are. For more informationvisit www.ihollaback.org.